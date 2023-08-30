Alan K disturbed by attacks on supporters

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, says he is “frankly disturbed by such dastardly acts of total indiscipline and inappropriate behaviour which ought to be condemned unreservedly”.

He has, however, called on his supporters “to remain calm in the face of unprovoked targeting”.

He made the statement, in a Facebook post, yesterday after visiting theNorth-East regional Campaign Coordinator, Ali Zakaria, at the Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Accra.

The post said “Mr Zakaria was assaulted and manhandled in the North-East region during the just ended Super Delegates Conference, where he was my agent”.

“This afternoon, I together with some members of my campaign team visited my North-East regional Campaign Coordinator, Mr Ali Zakaria, at Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Accra.

“I have been frankly disturbed by such dastardly acts of total indiscipline and inappropriate behaviour which ought to be condemned unreservedly” adding, “I call on my supporters to remain calm in the face of these unprovoked targeting and wish my good friend, Ali, speedy recovery”.

With Mr Kyerematen, was Gifty Klenam, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubaka Siddique, Richard Nyarma, Catherine Afeku and several others.

Media reports had been that the North East regional coordinator for NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Mr Kyeremanten, was brutally attacked on Saturday 26, 2023, leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria, was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to him, he was outnumbered and caught off guard and found himself on the receiving end of the macho men’s aggression.

Citi News’ regional correspondent who confirmed the incident said Zakaria was rushed to the Regional hospital, where he received treatment.

He confirmed that Zakaria was attacked by supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, when he questioned why delegates were displaying cast ballots.