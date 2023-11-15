Ohene Ntow, Boniface Saddique, others sacked from NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made it clear that the party will no longer accommodate or ‘accept as a member’ any individual running any form of campaign for Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and his movement.



The party’s General Secretary, was emphatic on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie that those persons are “automatically barred” from the ‘Elephant’ party per their constitution.

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and others, have openly stepped out as supporters of Kyerematen and his Movement for Change, but still insist on their membership of the ruling party.

However, Justin Koduah, has read a portion of the NPP’s body of law, one of which said “Any member who declares his/her support for another political party or an independent candidate automatically forfeits his/her membership,” to justify his comments.

Mr Kyeremanten denounced NPP’s unfairness to him after the first round of the party’s flagbearership election and later departed from the party to form a ‘movement’ to contest the December 7 presidential election.



He, however, had many staunch NPP members joining his movement to ensure the success of his dream to become Ghana’s president



Those individuals’ fate within the NPP, has now been made clear, they no longer belong to the ‘Elephant’ party.

Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has also reacted to Alan Kyerematen’s criticisms about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s ambition to become President of Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



Alan Kyerematen, speaking at an event organized by his ‘Movement for Change’ team in the Ashanti Region, stated that both Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo, are the same, hence the Vice President has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.



He said; “Almost eight years on, the Presidency and the Vice Presidency is one ticket…There’s no difference between the Presidency and Vice Presidency. They are the one and the same; it is a combined ticket.”



“So, whatever my younger brother Bawumia wants and can do, he has done already,” he added.



Nana Akomea, in response, has asked Alan who has defected from the New Patriotic Party to leave Dr Mahamud Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party alone, saying he should concentrate on his solo mission.



“If you have decided to go solo, it’s okay. Nobody stop you though we wished you would come back to us. But these blows you are throwing at the NPP are unnecessary; if you do that, then someone also would have to respond to you and it will look like we are also hitting at you. We don’t want that, so we plead with him” to stop it, he said on Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo”.



Charging Alan to acquaint his Movement with Ghanaians, Nana Akomea stressed; “We plead with him to focus on his activities. He should concentrate on his message and vision for Ghanaians…He should leave the NPP and our flagbearer alone so that we don’t also retaliate in like manner. He should do his campaign in peace.”