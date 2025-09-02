Akwatia votes: NDC and NPP lock horns in high-stakes by-election

Voters in Akwatia are trooping to the polls today in a tense by-election to choose a new Member of Parliament after the sudden passing of Ernest Kumi.

With over 50,000 registered voters expected to participate, the race has become yet another test of strength between the two political giants—the governing NPP and the opposition NDC.

The NDC has pinned its hopes on Bernard Bediako Baidoo, while the NPP has rolled out Solomon Kwame Asumadu. Both men have spent the last few weeks criss-crossing the constituency, backed by heavyweights from their respective parties who have staged high-profile campaign stops.

The contest has drawn national attention, given its potential impact on momentum ahead of the next general election.

On the security front, the Ghana Police Service has deployed more than 5,500 officers to keep the peace. From polling stations to collation centres, the police presence is visible, with strict instructions to maintain law and order throughout the process.

The police have also issued a strong warning to troublemakers. They insist that any acts of violence, intimidation, or breaches of electoral rules will be dealt with ruthlessly.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured voters that special arrangements are in place to ensure smooth operations. These include the early dispatch of electoral materials, tight monitoring at polling centres and efficient collation of results once voting closes.