Major 1Major Politics

Akwatia votes: NDC and NPP lock horns in high-stakes by-election

2 Min Read
2 Min Read
Akwatia by-election/EC/Ghana Police Service/NDC/NPP

Voters in Akwatia are trooping to the polls today in a tense by-election to choose a new Member of Parliament after the sudden passing of Ernest Kumi.

With over 50,000 registered voters expected to participate, the race has become yet another test of strength between the two political giants—the governing NPP and the opposition NDC.

The NDC has pinned its hopes on Bernard Bediako Baidoo, while the NPP has rolled out Solomon Kwame Asumadu. Both men have spent the last few weeks criss-crossing the constituency, backed by heavyweights from their respective parties who have staged high-profile campaign stops.

The contest has drawn national attention, given its potential impact on momentum ahead of the next general election.

On the security front, the Ghana Police Service has deployed more than 5,500 officers to keep the peace. From polling stations to collation centres, the police presence is visible, with strict instructions to maintain law and order throughout the process.

More Read

EC/Sorting/Akwatia/By-electionCSOs/CFF-Ghana

Don’t turn Akwatia by-election into a battlefield – CSOs

EC officials sort electoral materials ahead of Akwatia by-election
Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election
Akwatia: Salam Mustapha alleges NDC impersonation plot whead of polls

The police have also issued a strong warning to troublemakers. They insist that any acts of violence, intimidation, or breaches of electoral rules will be dealt with ruthlessly.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured voters that special arrangements are in place to ensure smooth operations. These include the early dispatch of electoral materials, tight monitoring at polling centres and efficient collation of results once voting closes.

You Might Also Like

Don’t turn Akwatia by-election into a battlefield – CSOs

EC officials sort electoral materials ahead of Akwatia by-election

Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election

Akwatia: Salam Mustapha alleges NDC impersonation plot whead of polls

Share this Article
Previous Article Felix Ofosu Kwakye/Sackey Torkornoo/Article 146/Government Govt tight-lipped on Sackey Torkornoo’s removal
Next Article Laurent Freixe/Nestlé/Swiss Food Giant Nestlé fires boss after romantic relationship with employee
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Olam/President John Mahama/Sunny Verghese/Singapore
Mahama courts Olam in Singapore talks on food security and jobs
Business Major 1
Thomas Partey/Rape/Sexual Assault/Metropolitan Police
Thomas Partey to face rape trial in London after Villarreal-Tottenham clash
Major 2 Sports
President John Mahama/Democracy cup
Democracy thrives only when institutions are strong, transparent and independent – Mahama
General Major 1
Cedi depreciation/dollar/Bank of Ghana
Cedi crashes to GHC11.60 against dollar as govt struggles with currency woes
Business Major 2
Lost your password?