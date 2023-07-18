Akufo-Addo would be Class Captain in Heaven if he could achieve half of Mahama’s achievement – B.O.T

According to a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bernard Oduro Takyi (BOT), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would only be deemed worthy of being a class captain in heaven if he can achieve half of the massive infrastructural development accomplished by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Takyi, a certified chartered economist, praised Mahama’s achievements and criticised the New Patriotic Party-led government’s performance concerning infrastructure.

Speaking at a gathering in Kwatire Adentia in the Sunyani West Constituency of the Bono region on Sunday, July 16, 2023, Takyi highlighted Mahama’s notable accomplishments in the health sector, such as constructing, equipping, and operationalising five polyclinics in the Brong Ahafo region.

He also mentioned Mahama’s establishment of 15 community-day Senior High Schools in the region and other educational projects across the country.

Takyi challenged the audience to name significant achievements made by the Nana Addo government since assuming office in 2017.

He emphasised that Nana Addo would only be worthy of praise in heaven if he can deliver half of the accomplishments attributed to President Mahama.

Takyi urged the people of Kwatire-Adentia and the entire nation to vote overwhelmingly against the NPP government in the 2024 general elections to express their discontent with the current hardships they are facing.

He also expressed concern that it may take Ghana around 50 years to rectify the mess created by the NPP-led government.