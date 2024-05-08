Esther A. N. Cobbah elected president of Institute Of Public Relations Ghana (IPR)

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR) has elected Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, a Fellow of IPR and a seasoned multiple award-winning communications professional, as its President.

The elections took place during the Institute’s 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 3, 2024, at Rock City Hotel, Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The AGM, which was preceded on May 2, 2024, by the Institute’s Annual National Communications Summit, also saw the following executives of the Institute being elected: Donald Gwira, a private Communication consultant, as Vice President, Solace A. M. Akomeah, of Ghana Water Limited, as Honorary Secretary, Abraham Otabil of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as Deputy Honorary Secretary, and Gabriel Nii Otu Ankrah of Methodist Health Trust, as Treasurer.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Cobbah, articulated her vision of working with all members to grow IPR, Ghana as a strong professional community of excellence, with an enduring and impactful voice nationally, as well as continentally and globally.

She said, “I thank you all who have participated in this election and selected me to lead this great Institute. I am here to serve.

By God’s grace, it will be my privilege to provide a leadership that pays close attention to your needs, your aspirations and your concerns. I offer not only a pair of listening ears but also a heart that beats for PR and cares about you, hands that will work and legs that will walk with you and on your behalf. You have agreed to come with me and make it happen. Let’s make it happen.”

Ms. Cobbah stated, “I want to thank God for all His blessings to me, including this honour of being elected today as President of IPR, Ghana. I can say in the words of the prophet Isaiah to the Almighty: “… all that we have accomplished you have done for us… your name alone do we honour.” (Isaiah 26:12b and 13b).

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, who handed over as President to Ms. Cobbah, said he has confidence in the ability of the new executives to continue to grow the institute.

Gathering Public Relations practitioners from across the nation, the Summit and AGM, with the theme “PR Excellence in the Age of Misinformation, Disinformation, and Information Overload“, provided a platform for the communication professionals to network, exchange ideas on innovative practices, and deliberate on issues central to the profession and the Institute.

After successfully completing their professional accreditation processes, the Institute also inducted forty-seven practitioners as Associate and Accredited Members.