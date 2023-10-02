Akufo-Addo urged to draw lessons from West Africa Sub-Region amidst escalating corruption concerns

By Paul Mamattah

Corruption has been a persistent challenge in Ghana, hindering progress and undermining public trust in government and the institutions. The misappropriation of public funds, bribery, and nepotism have contributed to the erosion of public confidence and created a climate of distrust among citizens.

Moreover, corruption also discourages foreign investments, impedes economic growth, and exacerbates social inequalities. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, stakeholders are now turning their attention to successful strategies implemented by neighboring countries in the West Africa sub-region.

The West Africa sub-region is a hotbed of corruption, where bribery, nepotism, and embezzlement of public funds are rampant in some of the countries. Ghana, as a member of the sub-regional body, is not immune to these practices, as corruption has taken root in many sectors of the economy and societybut Ghana’s current case is a wake-up call for the country to draw lessons from the West Africa sub-region.

In recent years, Ghana has taken steps to address corruption, and some significant progress has been made. For instance, Ghana has instituted various anti-corruption measures, including the establishment of institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption and the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation to monitor government projects.

The West Africa sub-region has also implemented several anti-corruption measures for example, ECOWAS has developed a regional framework for governance, anti-corruption, and democracy and has also set up the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money-Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism in West Africa (GIABA), which is tasked with implementing anti-money laundering measures and fighting terrorist financing.

Ghana government, led by President Akufo-Addo must learn from the anti-corruption measures implemented in the West Africa sub-region and implement reforms adequately. One critical lesson is the importance of strong political will and leadership in the fight against corruption. The government must lead by example and ensure that its officials, including the President and Ministers, are transparent and accountable.

Another lesson President and his Ministers must learn from the sub-region is the importance of public perception of persistent corruption going on among appointees in government and the clearing agent tag associated to President Akufo-Addo.

Civil society organizations, the media, and citizens must be encouraged to participate actively in fighting corruption through education, promoting transparency and accountability, and demanding accountability from public officials.

President Akufo-Addo and his administration must recognize the importance of international cooperation in the fight against corruption and should seek regional and international partnerships and collaborations to learn from other countries’ experiences and enforce anti-corruption measures more efficiently.

In conclusion, Ghana must draw lessons from the West Africa sub-region amidst escalating corruption concerns to promote sustainable development, economic growth and social stability. The government must have strong political will, promote public participation, pursue institutional reforms, and seek international cooperation to fight corruption effectively.

It is only then that Ghana can effectively and sustainably address corruption, engender development, trust and confidence in its government institutions, and promote transparency and accountability.

The President and his Ministers must also pursue institutional reforms to promote transparency and accountability, this includes strengthening institutions like the Auditor General’s Office and the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, which are responsible for scrutinizing public spending and ensuring accountability.