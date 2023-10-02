3rd stop, think, drive campaign launch; NRSA boss warns drivers against drink-driving

By Patrick Biddah

The acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority ( NRSA) Mr David Osafo Adonteng, has warned drivers against driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said, the use of these substances continues to be among the leading causes of road crashes which should be tackled head on.

According to him , the state agencies task to curb road crashes are working relentlessly to reduce the accidents to it barest minimum, but the critical responsibility lies with the drivers to show discipline.

Speaking at the launch of the“Stop, Think, Drive “ campaign against road crashes in Accra which was the third in addition, the Director General, said not only are the drivers abusing alcohol but also sniffing substances to stay long and active behind the wheel despite being tired.

As an institution, he said they will continue to work towards reducing road traffic accident, but the attitude and discipline of the drivers has everything to do for a successful campaign.

Whiles celebrating a reduction in road traffic crashes this year as compared to last year, he said driving tired continues to be the major cause of accidents.

Delivering his keynote address , which was read on his behalf, the Managing Director for VIVO Energy, Mr Kader Maiga, expressed the view that, the campaign is also geared towards school children who will grow up with the lesson of knowing how to be discipline on the road and in the end reducing crashes.

Last year campaign, he underscored touched on eye screening for the drivers, adding that this year is also focused on giving skills training.

All of these, he indicated is to adequately give the drivers the best of reforms aimed at drastically reducing crashes.

He gave the assurance of VIVO collaborating with the law enforcing agencies to continually achieving results.