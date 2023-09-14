AKufo-Addo has admitted John Mahama is the only one to get us out of his mess

In a rather disheartening turn of events President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has publicly admitted that, his administration has failed.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing journalist immediately after casting his ballot last Saturday (August 26) at the Special Electoral College process to elect the 2024 NPP presidential candidate, the President stressed that he was the first to admit that the economic situation has been severe for Ghanaians.

”It is difficult, I am the first to admit, I have said it several times, I am first to admit it. But at the end of the day, when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on the best to get us out of these difficulties and take us to the next stage, that is the New Patriotic Party (NPP)” Akufo-Addo said.

The times are not only difficult for Ghanaians as admiited by the president, but they are having a torrid time in their country.

Ghanaians are beset by a lot of daunting challenges today that imperil their future and threaten to derail the fulfillment of their undoubted potential.

First, they are let down by social and education systems that are bedeviled with a lot of problems and is failing to adequately prepare the youth for the challenges of the modern world.

Secondly, corruption has become a principle of state policy, under the Akufo-Addo regime. In this administration, they is no honour among thieves, as appointees are outdoing each other as to who is more corrupt, because they know the president will clear them should it become public.

Thirdly, Ghanaians will remember the era of Akufo-Addo, perhaps as the most difficult in recent memory judging by the economic hardship and the agony it unleashed on the people. The economic indices point to an inexorable fact that the administration didn’t quite live up to expectation.

Finally, Akufo-Addo, has borrowed so much and put Ghana in a debt trap. The International Monetary Fund has projected Ghana’s debt to rise above $98 billion.

As a newspaper, we decry the mismanagement of the country by the Akufo-Addo administration to the point that most of Ghanaians cannot live a decent life through honest labour.

This newspaper agrees with the President as there is a glimmer of hope and optimism that, perhaps, from the ashes of these difficult moments, Ghana can rise to realise its full potential and build an inclusive and prosperous economy.

We are encourage to indulge in this exultant feeling based on the fact that, come January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama, will be sworn-in as the 6th President of the Fourth Republic.

We are confident that John Mahama, will put the right people in the right places who will design implementable policies with an appropriate determination to drive the process in the right direction and hopefully rejuvenate the economy.