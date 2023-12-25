Akufo-Addo declares Ghana has turned the corner after three difficult years in a Christmas message

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that after three years of economic turmoil, Ghana is finally turning the corner.

In a Christmas message to Ghanaians, the President conveyed his satisfaction that the country has successfully navigated the difficulties faced not only by Ghana but by the entire world.

He highlighted positive indicators of economic recovery, citing controlled inflation, a relatively stable exchange rate, and a resurgence in economic growth.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I am particularly happy that our nation has turned the corner, following three difficult years we and indeed the world have faced. Inflation is being reined in, we are experiencing a relatively stable exchange rate and growth in our economy is rebounding.”

President Akufo-Addo also emphasized Ghana’s continued ability to attract both domestic and foreign investments, solidifying its role as the gateway to Africa.

Furthermore, he underscored the nation’s unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and stability, portraying Ghana as a beacon in the African continent.

While acknowledging that challenges persist, the President instilled confidence by stating that Ghana is on a trajectory toward a brighter future.

He urged citizens to maintain their commitment and determination, expressing the collective belief that with hard work, Ghana will overcome the remaining hurdles and secure a prosperous future for all.

“We continue to attract investment – domestic and foreign – reinforcing our position as the gateway to Africa, and we remain a beacon of democracy, peace and stability in Africa. The country is not yet completely out of the woods but there is a growing sense of confidence that with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it and collectively we will secure our future.”