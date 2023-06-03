GeneralMajor 3Uncategorized

Agyinasare given 14 days to appear before Nogokpo traditional leaders

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality have given the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare 14 days to appear before the traditional leaders.

This comes after a video of him categorising the town as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region went viral on social media.

Earlier, the General Overseer said he had no intention to cast a slur on certain groups of people or their communities and had described “any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage” as unfortunate.

But the Chiefs insist that failure on the part of the man of God to appear before them would compel them to take another step of action.

According to them, the Archbishop must do the right thing after tarnishing the image of the town. 

More Read

If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, ‘we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power’ – Nogokpo chiefs

Pastors come to us for power and members-Nogokpo claps back at Agyin Asare
ECG goes cashless in Volta and Oti Regions
Female alcoholics consuming ‘akpeteshie’ above recommended limits in Volta Region – Study

Background

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, on the third day of a Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

During his preaching, the archbishop recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you must go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.

You Might Also Like

If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, ‘we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power’ – Nogokpo chiefs

Pastors come to us for power and members-Nogokpo claps back at Agyin Asare

ECG goes cashless in Volta and Oti Regions

Female alcoholics consuming ‘akpeteshie’ above recommended limits in Volta Region – Study

Share this Article
Previous Article I would have slapped NPP executives who call for Gyakye Quayson to contest – Obiri Boahen
Next Article Angry woman curses Ursula Owusu over sim card re-registration
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rejected Rasta brainiac part of Achimota school’s NSMQ team
General Major 2
If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, ‘we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power’ – Nogokpo chiefs
General Major 1
Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal
General Major 1
John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe
Business Major 2
Lost your password?