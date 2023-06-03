Agyinasare given 14 days to appear before Nogokpo traditional leaders

The Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality have given the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare 14 days to appear before the traditional leaders.

This comes after a video of him categorising the town as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region went viral on social media.

Earlier, the General Overseer said he had no intention to cast a slur on certain groups of people or their communities and had described “any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage” as unfortunate.

But the Chiefs insist that failure on the part of the man of God to appear before them would compel them to take another step of action.

According to them, the Archbishop must do the right thing after tarnishing the image of the town.

Background

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, on the third day of a Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

During his preaching, the archbishop recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you must go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.