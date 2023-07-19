Adisadel Old Boys deny endorsing Alan Kyerematen’s presidential bid

The Adisadel Old Boys Association (AOBA) has denied supporting any of its members contesting for the presidency and urged “all Santaclausians to discount and dissociate themselves from all such comments finding currency in the media space in the last couple of days”.

A statement issued under the name of Peter C.K. Atuora and sent to The Herald, said “the Global Executive Council of the Adisadel Old Boys Association, has not issued any such directives. We are also urging all Old Boys to desist from drawing the AOBA into a conversation that has not been had”.

Former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, both aspirants in the ongoing campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 flagbearer slot, are products of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Central Region.

Of the two, Mr Kyerematen, has been mentioned as having been endorsed by the past students of the school, AOBA.

A publication done by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) had reported that “a group of old students of Adisadel College has appealed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to vote massively for Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the party’s flagbearer for Election 2024.

The group, the “Santaclausians for Alan,” described him as a walking advertisement of industrialization, job creation, and Ghana’s economic solution.

“Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Zack Brew, the coordinator of Santaclausians for Alan, indicated that the former Trade Minister had served as NPP financial backbone since 1992, a loyalist and a dedicated patriot, who had served the party and country well.

“Mr Brew said Ghanaians must move away from politics of lies, which according to him had been the bane of the current economic difficulties, adding it was time for the nation to root for economic reforms focused on industries and job creation.

“The spokesperson, said among the ten contenders for the NPP Presidential primary, Mr Kyerematen was noted for investing in and initiating most of the creative innovations the NPP Government had brought.

“He is also a practical economist, a hardworking gentleman with vast experience both locally and internationally,” he said.

“He urged delegates in all 16 regions of the country to elect, Mr. Alan Kyerematen as the presidential candidate.

But, Mr Atuora, who identified himself as AOBA-GEC Secretary, in his statement, denied supporting any politician saying “we urge all Santaclausians to discount and dissociate themselves from all such comments finding currency in the media space in the last couple of days”.

“The AOBA has members whose political preferences cut across the spectrum.

“It will therefore be unwise to thus throw our weight behind any candidate.

“Santaclausians, on their own, can, may and should, if they wish, support any candidate running for elected office. That should be in their private capacity.

Below is the full statement;

*AOBA-GEC RESPONSE TO NEWS CIRCULATING IN MEDIA CIRCLES ABOUT OLD BOYS THROWING THEIR SUPPORT BEHIND POLITICIANS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT*

The Adisadel Old Boys Association (AOBA) has not issued any statement or ordered or encouraged the rank and file of its membership to throw their support and weight behind any Politician running for President.

We urge all Santaclausians to discount and dissociate themselves from all such comments finding currency in the media space in the last couple of days.

The *AOBA* has members whose political preferences cut across the spectrum.

It will therefore be unwise to thus throw our weight behind any candidate.

Santaclausians, on their own, can, may and should, if they wish, support any candidate running for elected office. That should be in their private capacity.

The *Global Executive Council* of the *Adisadel Old Boys Association* has not issued any such directives. We are also urging all Old Boys to desist from drawing the AOBA into a conversation that has not been had.

Thank you.

*Peter C. K. Atuora*

*AOBA-GEC Secretary*

*0241856538*