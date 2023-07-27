Adisadel College: Need For Value Reorientation

In today’s world where social media, has become a tool for making money, as well as the dissemination of information, both good and bad, the importance of instilling the right societal values such as honesty, truth, and hard work in our young ones cannot be overstated.

The above stated values, have always formed the bedrock of a morally upright and successful societies.

In Ghana today, the rush to take videos and pictures of happenings or incidents; be it accidents, sex, molestations, etc, poses a significant threat to the development of these values among the youth. The worsening situation calls for urgent efforts in national orientation, starting from the schools at various levels.

The call has become more imperative at the point in time, with the recent video of a bullying of a first year student of Adisadel College in cape Coast.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within the country’s educational institutions.

A fellow student who appears to be older, was seen punching another student in the face and almost strangulating him. The victim, who appeared younger had bruises on his face, while other students looked on and videoed the incident.

Due to this, the management of the institution has suspended the abuser, who is expected write his West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, WASSCE, at the WAEC centre, whereas the victim has also been suspended, but will write his exams on campus with parental escort.

As a newspaper, we condemn the action of the senior, but more importantly we are appalled by the decision of the other senior to video the incident, without interfering to save the junior from being subjected to the inhumane treatment.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has acted swiftly by condemning the act of violence visited on the junior.

In a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES expressed deep concern and vehemently condemned the barbaric act committed by the individuals involved.

“We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation,” the statement read.

In this regard, we call on the GES, in collaboration with other relevant organs in the educational sector to as a matter of urgency, integrate the teaching of ethics, empathy and values into the educational curriculum.

By equipping students with strong moral principles, it will go a long way to them make ethical choices and reject the allure of dishonest practices.