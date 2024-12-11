Access Bank Ghana expands presence with new branch opening in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region

Access Bank Ghana is proud to announce the official opening of its newest branch in Obuasi on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. This latest addition brings the bank’s total branch network to 56, emphasizing its dedication to extending innovative and customer-centered banking services to communities nationwide.

Situated in the heart of Obuasi, this branch is designed to cater to the unique needs of individuals, businesses, and families in the area. Customers will enjoy a full range of banking solutions, including personal and SME banking, as well as access to the bank’s digital platforms, which provide seamless and convenient financial services.

Known as a vibrant town and economic hub, Obuasi holds a special place in Ghana’s development journey. With its rich history in gold mining and entrepreneurial spirit, Obuasi is a key driver of regional and national growth.

Executive Director of Retail & Digital Banking, Pearl Nkrumah, expressed the significance of the new branch to the bank’s growth strategy;“We are delighted to open our doors to the vibrant community of Obuasi.

This new branch represents our vision of becoming the world’s most respected and customer-focused African bank, providing tailored financial solutions that meet the needs of our diverse customers. By extending our footprint to Obuasi, we are creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses to achieve their goals while promoting economic growth in the Ashanti Region.”

The new branch aligns with Access Bank’s long-term strategy to bring banking closer to underserved communities, ensuring that financial inclusion is not just a vision but a reality.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a welcoming atmosphere, the Obuasi branch is set to redefine the banking experience for its customers.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Mr. AdansiBonah thanked the Bank for its presence in the area.

“We are very happy to be associated with a good brand as Access Bank and I am happy that you are here. Your presence here means development for this community and its people. This is an opportunity for job creation for our youth, support for SMEs, and ultimately financial inclusion,” he said.

Speaking on the broader impact of the new branch, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Group Head for Retail at Access Bank Ghana, highlighted the importance of community engagement: “the Ashanti Region holds the distinction of being the region with the second-highest number of Access Bank branches in Ghana.

This milestone reflects our strong commitment to the people of this region and underscores our dedication to bringing world-class banking services closer to communities across Ashanti”.

She added that “Access Bank believes in empowering communities through financial access and innovation. The opening of our Obuasi branch is an opportunity to provide customers with banking solutions that support their financial aspirations while contributing to the socio-economic development of the area. We look forward to being a trusted partner for the people of Obuasi.”

Access Bank Ghana Plc, over the past 15 years, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding its customers’ needs, consistently delivering exceptional service, and empowering individuals and businesses alike.

With a focus on financial education, innovation and customer service excellence, Access Bank has become a trusted partner in helping customers achieve their financial goals, driving sustainable growth and fostering a prosperous community.