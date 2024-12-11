Gomoa Traditional Council celebrates John Mahama’s triumph

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, President of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council in the Central Region, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, on his victory in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

In a statement released on behalf of the Traditional Council shortly after the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensah, declared Mr Mahama as the winner, Obrempong Krampah, expressed the immense joy of the council and the people of Gomoa Ajumako.

“On behalf of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, I, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory,” the statement read. “We wish him success in his new office, and may God bless and guide him in his leadership.”

The traditional leader, also expressed gratitude for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s victory in retaining the Gomoa East and Gomoa West parliamentary seats. He specifically commended Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, for his successful bid to represent the Gomoa Central Constituency in Parliament.

“We are pleased that your party has maintained strong support in the Gomoa area. It is our hope that your administration will ensure accountability, particularly by ensuring the previous government accounts for every pesewa spent during its tenure,” Obrempong Krampah emphasized.

The statement, further underscored the urgent need for improved road infrastructure in the Gomoa area.

Obrempong Krampah, called on the incoming administration to prioritize repairing and maintaining the region’s roads to facilitate smoother transportation of goods and services.

“The people of Gomoa extend their warm congratulations to you once again on your victory as President-elect of the Republic of Ghana. Ayekooo!” the statement concluded.