8 Sunyani Metro Mass rioters busted by Police

Eight individuals who attacked a metro mass workshop in the Bono regional capital of Sunyani, have been busted by the police.

The suspects are being held for unlawfully entering the premises of the workshop and threatening workers, who were going about their legitimate duties.

According to the police, the suspects, also forced the workers to vacate their offices.

The eight suspects, who are, Isa Twasic, Abu Do Isaiah, Abdul Latif Mohammed and Mohammed Azanlu, are assisting the police with investigations.

The rest are Al Hassan Isa, Amadu Mohammed, Abdullah Adams and Abdullah Ibrahim, and are currently in police custody.

This additional arrest brings to the number 97 suspects arrested in connection with post-election violence.

At a media briefing on December 10, 2024, the Director of Public Affairs at the Police Headquarters, ACP Grace Ansah- Akrofi, reiterated the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to maintaining peace and security within all communities.

“We would like to assure the public that robust measures are being implemented to prevent further disturbances”, she intimidated.

While urging citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities to ensure a peaceful environment, she warmed individuals to desist from further attacks and looting.