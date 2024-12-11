GeneralMajor 3

8 Sunyani Metro Mass rioters busted by Police

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Eight individuals who attacked a metro mass workshop in the Bono regional capital of Sunyani, have been busted by the police.

The suspects are being held for unlawfully entering the premises of the workshop and threatening workers, who were going about their legitimate duties.

According to the police, the suspects, also forced the workers to vacate their offices.

The eight suspects, who are, Isa Twasic, Abu Do Isaiah, Abdul Latif Mohammed and Mohammed Azanlu, are assisting the police with investigations.

The rest are Al Hassan Isa, Amadu Mohammed, Abdullah Adams and Abdullah Ibrahim, and are currently in police custody.

More Read

Ahead of Election 2024: John Dramani Mahama announces #Atree4Life Project

YEA launches strategic business initiative at Sunyani today

This additional arrest brings to the number 97 suspects arrested in connection with post-election violence.

At a media briefing on December 10, 2024, the Director of Public Affairs at the Police Headquarters, ACP Grace Ansah- Akrofi, reiterated the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to maintaining peace and security within all communities.

“We would like to assure the public that robust measures are being implemented to prevent further disturbances”, she intimidated.

While urging citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities to ensure a peaceful environment, she warmed individuals to desist from further attacks and looting.

You Might Also Like

Ahead of Election 2024: John Dramani Mahama announces #Atree4Life Project

YEA launches strategic business initiative at Sunyani today

Share this Article
Previous Article ORAL tops Mahama’s 120 days’ social contract; Special Aide to Mahama reveals
Next Article Access Bank Ghana expands presence with new branch opening in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Secret employment & promotions at COCOBOD, GRA, Ghana Gas, SSNIT…
Business Major 1
Mahama condemns violent attacks on state offices
Major 1 Major Politics
Ben Boakye congratulates John Mahama with an inquest into energy sector
General Major 1
Petroleum Commission chases Kevin Okyere &Springfield to justify oil claims
Business Major 1
Lost your password?