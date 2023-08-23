Academic City celebrates five years of academic excellence

Academic City University College, Ghana’s premium STEAM and Entrepreneurial institution has announced its significant 5th Anniversary. Over the past five years, the university has become a top tertiary education institution for learning in Ghana and across Africa.

Academic City is known for its strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), and Entrepreneurship. It has created an environment that encourages innovation and creativity, helping students become future leaders. The university’s unique approach combines academic excellence with hands-on experience, preparing graduates to succeed in practical situations.

The celebration of Academic City’s 5th Anniversary is underpinned by a series of remarkable achievements that have underscored its impact on education and industry:

A Remarkable Ranking: The prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) ranking has recognised Academic City’s excellence, placing it as the 15 th top university in sub-Saharan Africa and the second in Ghana. This achievement confirms the university’s commitment to academic rigour and innovation.

The prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) ranking has recognised Academic City’s excellence, placing it as the 15 top university in sub-Saharan Africa and the second in Ghana. This achievement confirms the university’s commitment to academic rigour and innovation. Global Success Stories: Academic City’s innovative approach to education has borne fruit as its first graduates make waves globally. Several alumni are currently contributing their expertise to leading financial institutions, such as Goldman Sachs in the UK. Others have ventured into entrepreneurship, with one group establishing a company named Goliath Robotics dedicated to the manufacturing of electric bikes and wheelchairs. This impressive display of alumni accomplishments is a testament to the university’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded, globally competitive professionals.

Academic City’s innovative approach to education has borne fruit as its first graduates make waves globally. Several alumni are currently contributing their expertise to leading financial institutions, such as Goldman Sachs in the UK. Others have ventured into entrepreneurship, with one group establishing a company named Goliath Robotics dedicated to the manufacturing of electric bikes and wheelchairs. This impressive display of alumni accomplishments is a testament to the university’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded, globally competitive professionals. International Opportunities: The University’s commitment to producing world-class graduates is evidenced by its alumni pursuing further education at top-tier universities such Virginia Tech, Oregon State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Carnegie Mellon, Rwanda among others. The university’s network of collaborations and partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide provides its students with a gateway to expand their horizons and access world-class educational opportunities.

The University’s commitment to producing world-class graduates is evidenced by its alumni pursuing further education at top-tier universities such Virginia Tech, Oregon State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Carnegie Mellon, Rwanda among others. The university’s network of collaborations and partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide provides its students with a gateway to expand their horizons and access world-class educational opportunities. Reimagining Tertiary Education: Academic City has taken the lead in transforming tertiary education in Ghana and beyond. By embracing a STEAM-focused curriculum and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit among its students, the institution is equipping the next generation with the tools they need to address complex challenges and drive innovation across various sectors.

As part of its 5th Anniversary celebrations, Academic City is hosting a series of events that highlight its accomplishments and future vision for education. The celebration will include a public lecture titled “Empowering the Youth for the Future”, a beach clean-up exercise, a technological exhibition, and the recognition of outstanding personalities who have impacted society.

Speaking of the celebration, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President and Provost of Academic City, remarked, “Our 5th anniversary celebration is evidence of the commitment and determination of our entire academic community, from our faculty to our students to our alumni and employees. We are committed to continuing our mission of educating future-ready leaders who can innovatively solve complex problems within an ethical, entrepreneurial, and collaborative environment.”

In a time of rapid technological advancements and evolving economic landscapes, Academic City is a beacon of innovation, excellence, and empowerment. The institution remains committed to revolutionising education and preparing students to excel on the global stage as it commemorates its fifth anniversary