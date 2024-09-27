Wilmar Ghana Supports Cardio Centre with Ghc125K to mark 2024 World Hearts Day

By Patrick Biddah

Wilmar Africa, producers of frytol oil and fortune rice, has gone to the rescue of the Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu with a GH¢125, 000 donation.

The donation, is to support the center, as it marks this year’s World Heart Day.

It is also to help ease the financial burden imposed on the center due to the huge financial cost arising out of the delicate services it renders the public and by extension the running of the centre.

Presenting the cheque shortly after the launch of the World Heart Day on September 25, 2024 at the Cardiothoracic Centre at the KorleBu Teaching Hospital, the Head of Marketing at Wilmar Africa Limited, Madam Ewuraba Adusei, indicated that aside the financial support, Wilmar has ensured it products meet the quality healthy standards.

According to her, not only does their product meet quality standards, but also the health needs of its consumers, stressing that its frytol is low on fat, which does not pose any cholesterol risk.

She said Wilmar, recognises the need to have a healthy heart which is why they are also engaged in other activities to promote good health.

Receiving the cheque, the Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr Ekow Entsuah-Mensah, expressed gratitude to Wilmar Africa for their continues support.

Speaking, however, on the World Hearts Day, Dr Entsuah-Mensah, called on Ghanaians to take their hypertensive conditions seriously since it is the leading cause of stroke, heart failure and cardiac issues.

Despite 25 million people around the world drying from the condition, he said 80percent of these deaths can be prevented if the needed proactive measures are taken .

For example, he said the regular eating of fruits and vegetables, as well as exercising helps to prolong life.

The celebration which was under the theme: Use Heart For Action “, is to create the awareness

In view of this, he revealed that the heart, would have beat for a period of over 2 billion times when one attains the age of 70 years after it started beating three weeks of being born.

The heart, he emphasized becomes vulnerable when one develops diabetes and hypertension which raises the need to take greater care of it.

“A male is more at risk at age 40 than a female who gets exposed at age 55 and over “, he noted.

Dr Entsuah-Mensah, who spoke on a wide range of issues, also highlighted the fact that the children are becoming more prone to heart diseases.

He advised against children and the youth picking up the habit of smoking at an early age.

In view of this, he said the Cardiothoracic Centre is partnering with the Department of Child Health to increase awareness.