PLAYBACK: Finance minister presents 2027 budget in parliament

GeneralMajor 1PLAYBACK: Finance minister presents 2027 budget in parliament Published November 12, 2026 0 Min Read Share 0 Min Read SHARE You Might Also Like Gov’t budgets GH¢100.4bn for capital projects in 2027 Gov’t to redeem GH¢29bn DDEP bonds ahead of February 2027 maturity Pharmaceutical hubs to create 20,000 jobs as Ghana targets higher local medicine production by 2030 Gov’t commits $1bn to boost local medicine production ab.teye November 12, 2026 Share this Article Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Previous Article Tema freight forwarder arrested over Spain’s 2.6-tonne cocaine seizure Next Article Government earmarks $3bn for eight agricultural industries under New Economy Programme Stay Connected Facebook Like Twitter Follow Instagram Follow Youtube Subscribe - Advertisement -Latest News Gov’t budgets GH¢100.4bn for capital projects in 2027 General Major 2 November 12, 2026 CFF-Ghana Polls: Bright Kwashie Ege, Dan Agboka-Dzegede, Junior Kwame Asiemoah are likely to win Volta Regional NDC Elections Major 2 Major Politics November 12, 2026 Gov’t to redeem GH¢29bn DDEP bonds ahead of February 2027 maturity General Major 4 November 12, 2026 Pharmaceutical hubs to create 20,000 jobs as Ghana targets higher local medicine production by 2030 General Major 3 November 12, 2026 CurrencyRate