Vote for your preferred candidate in NPP presidential primaries – Catherine Afeku tells constituents

Former Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture in the first term administration of President Akufo-Addo and known supporter of the Alan Kyerematen’s candidature in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, Catherine Afeku, has told her constituents in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency in the Western Region to vote for their preferred candidate out of the ten (10) who are contesting.

Ms Afeku, made the call when she picked her nomination forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency.

Being a leading member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, she was largely expected to endorse Alan’s candidature at the constituency where she seeks to represent in Parliament. However, she chose not to do that.

It is a matter of public record that the constituency chairman and executives of the NPP in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency have endorsed the candidature of the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Addressing party supporters in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency after picking her nomination forms, Madam Afeku, urged the constituents to cast their ballots for her to be their parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general elections, but they are at liberty to vote for their preferred aspirant in the presidential primaries.

“If you support Presidential Candidate A or B, it’s not part of the constituency election, so you can choose me as your parliamentary representative and vote for any Presidential aspirant you want. Don’t let anyone intimidate you into thinking otherwise,” Catherine Afeku told her constituents.

Catherine Afeku lost the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kofi Arko Nokoe in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. The vote difference between her and the eventual winner was 2,543.

Ms Afeku polled 17,287 votes, representing 46.6% of the total valid votes cast and Kofi Arko Nokoe polled 19,830 votes, representing 53.4% of the total valid votes cast.