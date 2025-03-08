U.S. announces new visa restriction policy targeting foreign officials facilitating illegal immigration

In a significant move aimed at curbing illegal immigration, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has unveiled a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign government officials and others believed to be facilitating the illegal transit of individuals into the United States.

The policy aims to hold accountable those responsible for undermining U.S. immigration laws, including customs officials, airport and port authorities, and other key figures involved in knowingly enabling illegal immigration.

The policy, which builds upon the 2024 expansion of the “3C policy” addressing private sector actors, will directly impact officials from foreign governments that have failed to enforce immigration laws or have created practices that allow the movement of individuals intending to cross the U.S. southwest border illegally.

The restriction will prevent these officials from entering the United States and may extend to their family members, as the U.S. government works to deter illegal migration.

Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of securing the nation’s borders as a means of strengthening national security and prosperity. “Securing our nation’s borders is critically important to making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” he stated.

“Countries along migratory routes must do their part to prevent and deter the transit of aliens seeking to illegally enter the United States.”

The new policy will remain in effect until the foreign officials involved take responsibility for implementing policies that prevent the illegal migration of individuals and ensure existing laws are enforced.

Rubio also reiterated the U.S. commitment to national security, stating that “America will not back down when it comes to defending our national security interests.”

This move aligns with the U.S. government’s broader strategy to address the complex issue of illegal immigration, placing accountability on both government officials and private sector actors that may be involved in facilitating unlawful entry into the United States.