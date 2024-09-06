Turk Fatih Tutak expands its culinary experience with new courtyard

TURK Fatih Tutak opens AVLU, a Welcome Courtyard, a space to socialise and unwind, marking a new beginning for the restaurant’s unforgettable dining experience.

Inspired by the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Türkiye, the design of AVLU extends the restaurant’s modern sophistication with a timeless charm. The curated decor features elegant touches of artistry and artisanal items in line with the overall contemporary aesthetic of the interiors, showcasing clean lines and Turkish craftsmanship. The open fire is central to the welcome at AVLU and casts a warm glow over the entire terrace.

“I am excited to open AVLU finally. It has been in my imagination for some time. Now we have the realisation to extend our welcome and hospitality to our guests and to add a different element to the TURK experience” says Fatih. Upon arrival, guests will be served an aperitif of their choice from a selection of Turkish wines, bespoke cocktails, and champagnes. Complementing this is an array of new canapes and snacks, such as Dry Aged Beef: 60 days dry aged beef with Urfa bulghur and TT Selection Caviar and, Chicken Soup: Double boiled chicken soup with yuzu oil, vermicelli each meticulously crafted to offer a hint of the culinary journey that awaits. For those wishing a gentle close to their evening, AVLU can be enjoyed with some post-dinner temptations.

TURK celebrates the diversity of Turkish produce with menus that deeply respect the country’s cultural heritage and aim to carry tradition into the future. On the restaurant’s tasting menu, guests can enjoy a revival of historic ingredients, such as a dry-aged native duck that refers to dishes from the Ottoman Empire, and the reimagining of classic dishes with alternative techniques, like local street food mussel dolma presented at TURK embedded between two edible mussel shells.