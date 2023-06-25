GeneralMajor 1

Three first year students of Daboase SHTS in the western region drown

Two students of the Daboase Senior High Technical School in the Western Region have been confirmed dead after drowning in the Subri River.

The body of one other student has since not been retrieved from the river.

The victims, all first year students had sneaked out from the dormitory to swim in the Subri River which has overflown its banks due to the incessant rain on Saturday afternoon, June 23, 2023.

The DCE for Wassa East, Emmanuel Boakye who confirmed this sad news to the Host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson indicates that the three were in the company of four others who went to swim.

Two of the bodies have since been retrieved by a combined team of Police and Fire personnel in the district. The bodies have been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital Morgue while a search continues for the other missing victim.

“Seven students sneaked to swim in the river. Three of them drowned and two have been retrieved remaining one. We have since deposited the two bodies at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital whilst search is still on to retrieve the other one dead or alive. We have since informed their parents”, he indicated.

