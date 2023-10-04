Tamale Sister Cities calls on Gulkpe Naa to investigate Zosimli Naa auctioned medical container case

On September 11, 2023, Radio Tamale Journalist Robicon Mornahson, in collaboration with Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, reported the auction of the Zosomli Naa medical container, originally intended to benefit Tamale Teaching Hospital and other northern health facilities. The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani, and the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, were both mentioned in the story as the influential persons the Zosimli Naa sought help from to assist in the clearing of the medical supplies container from the Tema Port.

Following this revelation, the NDC Regional Secretary, King Salam and the Northern Regional NDC Secretariat initiated a press conference dated September 14, 2023, and called for an investigation to recover the missing medical supplies container.

The Sister Cities of Tamale in a press release dated September 28, 2023, has also added their voice to this “medical container story” by also calling for an investigation to unravel the missing medical container.

The Sister Cities of Tamale voiced their concerns by urging Gulpke Naa to establish an independent Committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the auction of the Zosomli Naa medical container by the Tema Port Authority.

“The Sister Cities of Tamale is optimistic that an independent Committee will be formed by the Gulkpe Naa and possibly with other key players in Tamale to further probe and find out the circumstances that created the fertile ground for the state to auction this important medical container and also probe further to unveiled the secret auctioning of the container,” the press release stated.

Furthermore, the Sister Cities of Tamale highlighted their disappointment, noting that this incident marked the first time a medical donation from Louisville, United States, had been auctioned by Tema Port Authority. They lamented being excluded from the container shipping process, both in the United States and Ghana, despite their decades-long efforts in securing funds and donations for the people of Tamale and Dagon. “Unfortunately at some point information regarding the progress of the container appeared to be “scares” and restricted from the Executives. Ironically at some stage, the Sister Cities of Tamale received information on the status of the container from other person(s) outside the Executives,” the press release stated.”

The Sister Cities of Tamale reiterated their hope that the Gulpke Naa, along with other key players, would form an independent Committee to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the auction of the medical container and uncover any hidden details surrounding its sale.