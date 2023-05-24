Sylvester Mensah writes: Tribute to my late beloved brother-in-law, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm

Life is sometimes cruel and unfair to many. Often times we are struck by coincidence and happenstance by virtue of our peculiar locations, professions, or by our habits and foibles.

These are perhaps, much easier to accept and contain. It is exceedingly difficult, however, when we are struck by deliberate acts and orchestrations with their attendant pain and frustrations.

There are individuals who would always win in their unwarranted attacks against others; there are institutions that one cannot fight; governments and politics are indeed powerful but all have their days of reckoning!

No amount of shock, denial, anger, and tears would mean anything as your mortal remains lie before us today.

In life or in death, however, our families await the final verdict of the Honorable Court of Law on you. We would continue to watch that space!

Freddie, kpoo! kpoo!! Kpoo!!

Indeed life can be cruel with no remedies!

Having been married to your sister for the last thirty-two years, I can confidently say we witnessed each other’s struggles! Your days at KNUST and the harsh days in the UK, the breakthrough to the USA, and the difficult conditions under which you went through medical school in the US are an open book.

Your joy in returning home instantly to practice in Ghana and to give back to your country of birth was cruelly cut short by circumstances that are still unfolding.

Freddie, you were non-violent and non-confrontational, yet principled and firm. You had strong Christian values, with a gospel music album to your credit. You were well-tempered, easygoing, with a practical attitude to life, which was particularly striking. You were a family peacemaker and full of humor. Not even your supposed “kitchen knife coup” trial could separate you from family functions or break you down. What gave you sleepless nights was rather the difficulty in engaging with your numerous patients as a result of restrictions placed on your liberties.

Freddie, you were confident about your trial but you became paranoid about what you said were threats on your life. You feared your life was at risk or in danger. Perhaps your palpable fears is what has crystallized, or perhaps not! You endured what you didn’t deserve, you remained strong in the face of allegations and humiliation to the detriment of your calling and career as an exceptional Medical Doctor. You were confident that after your cross-examination and that of your IT expert, you would have been vindicated. We believed you and we still do, Freddie. You were indeed a strong man to have endured this far! We salute you!

May the conscience of the perpetrators of evil live with them.

May the truth which can never be suppressed forever unveil soon before our very eyes

And may the Supreme Judge receive your poor, tired, and weary soul into His bosom.

Freddie, Rest from your labour and pain!

Forever in our memories!

Baba! Baba!! !! Babaa!!

Xede nyuie !!!