Strong personal brands add value to corporate brands & increase sales performance: Professor George Kofi Amoako

Brands Management Subject Matter Expert, Professor George Kofi Amoako has stated that the success of every corporate entity in terms of sustained sales performance and revenue growth is anchored on the quality of personal brands of the corporate entity since strong personal brands add value to the brands of the corporate entity.

Professor George Kofi Amoako was a Guest Speaker at the National Sales Leaders Conference which was powered by MGA Consulting. The programme was organized at the Accra International Conference Center from 14th-15th August, 2024 under the theme, “Sales Unleashed:The Role of Sales in Sustained Organizational Revenue Growth and Economic Development”.

“Personal Branding and Sales Performance” was the topic assigned to Professor George Kofi Amoako, the Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy at Ghana Communication Technology University. According to Prof. George Amoako, individual personal brand is the combination of his or her image and reputation, and it includes values, passion, drivers, attributes and personality. He made mentioned of the fact that, how we present and conduct ourselves daily is the foundation of our personal brand.

Delivering on the topic, Professor George Kofi Amoako indicated that, salesmanship performance requires tenacity, communication, consistency, product knowledge, appearance, personal grooming, sales training & mentorship, building sustainable relationship,and technology application in sales.

He emphasized that, individual uniqueness and significant achievements translate into value in salesmanship. Prof. George Amoako gave practical ways to manage as well as improve personal brands including proactivenes, positivity, accomplishment promotion, effective communication, strong commitment to organizational goals, deligence, selflessness, volunteerism and choosing relationships wisely.

Pragmatically, Professor George Kofi Amoako indicated that, drawing from the World Economic Forum, the essential skills which he says are very relevant to sales professionals for effective sales performance include critical analytical thinking & innovation, active learning & strategies, creativity, originality, initiatives, leadership, social influence, resilience, stress tolerance, flexibility, technology use, monitoring and controlling.

Professor George, urged sales leaders across all sectors of the industry to frequently conduct SWOT Analysis regarding their Salesmanship aimed at transforming as well as contributing to the sustained organizational revenue growth and economic development. Also, professionally, he advised participants of the Conference to take their personal branding seriously as it has positive implications for salesmanship as firms see solutions in valuable individuals.

Professor George Kofi Amoako as one of the Topmost branding experts in Africa reiterated the need for individual and corporate entities to sustain the efforts of leveraging social media platforms to build an impeccable personal brand because strong personal brand serve as a catalyst for career push.