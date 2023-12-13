Stakeholders urge for national infrastructure to support electric vehicles and combat range anxiety

By Paul Mamattah

As part of measures to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector from fossil fuels by 64 MtCO2e by 2030, Ghana has designated its transportation as one of its adaptation and resilience areas. Road transportation alone is responsible for 11.11% of Ghana’s overall CO2 emissions in 2016 and has had a cumulative impact of 59.9% since 2000, according to the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency.

It is estimated that there are about 17,000 electronic vehicles in Ghana, with about six electric charging stations for servicing. The shift in global preference from combustible to electric vehicles is a wake-up call for the country to increase the pace of energy transition and not pay a hefty price to catch up.

Ghana currently needs about 600 billion dollars to cumulatively implement its energy transition agenda by 2070.

At a Citi FM/Citi TV in partnership with the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) forum in Accra, the Project Coordinator of the Drive Electric Initiative, Doris Agbevivi, underscored the urgent requirement for a national infrastructure to support electric vehicles (EVs), emphasizing the significance of establishing adequate charging centers to cater to the growing demand for EVs.

She highlighted the inadequacy of the current situation, pointing out that there are only six charging stations available across the country, saying that this shortage of charging infrastructure presents a significant obstacle for EV owners, greatly limiting their ability to travel long distances and ultimately deterring potential buyers from investing in electric cars.

Madam Agbevivi pointed out that without a robust charging network, EV owners often face range anxiety—the fear of running out of battery power mid-journey. This anxiety not only hinders the adoption of electric vehicles but also hampers efforts to combat climate change and reduce air pollution caused by conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.

She further stated that considering the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, it is imperative to invest in a robust charging infrastructure that can cater to the growing number of EV owners and pleaded with governmental authorities and private enterprises to collaborate in the establishment of a national infrastructure, ensuring a sufficient number of charging stations across cities, towns, and highways.

On his part, a senior programme officer for the Africa Natural Resources Governance Institute, Denis Gyeyir, emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced approach towards Ghana’s transition to renewable energy, suggesting that Ghana should not rush into this transition and should instead consider a more measured approach.

He pointed out that in order to balance the equation, it may be necessary to estimate the transition plans that will have an impact on the central energy system. Adding to that, one possible avenue to explore is utilizing gas as a transitional energy source, saying that this approach allows for a smoother progression towards renewable energy while still ensuring a reliable power supply.

Moreover, Mr. Gyeyir emphasized the need to be more adventurous in exploring renewable resources rather than being solely fixated on the benefits derived from existing non-renewable power sources. He noted that by embracing the potential of renewable energy, Ghana can tap into its abundant natural resources and contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sector.



Mr. Gyeyir stressed the importance of a well-balanced and thoughtful approach towards Ghana’s energy transition, explaining that by carefully considering the utilization of transitional energy sources like gas and investing in renewable resources, Ghana can pave the way for a greener future while maintaining a stable energy supply.

The Deputy Director of Nuclear and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy, Robert Sogbadzi, emphasized the urgent need for increased funding towards the expansion of vehicle charging centers nationwide to promote sustainable transportation solutions and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

He highlighted the importance of creating a robust infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, saying that with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles by consumers, it has become imperative to ensure that convenient and accessible charging facilities are available across the nation.

Mr. Sogbadzi further stated that investing in the expansion of vehicle charging centers would not only encourage the use of electric vehicles but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a cleaner environment. By making electric vehicle charging infrastructure widely accessible, it would stimulate the transition towards cleaner transportation alternatives, leading to a significant positive impact on air quality and public health.

He outlined the numerous benefits associated with investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including job creation, technological advancements, and potential economic growth.

As the shift towards sustainable transportation gains momentum globally, positioning the country as a leader in electric vehicle adoption could open doors to new business opportunities and attract foreign investment in related industries, ultimately bolstering the economy.