Stakeholders applaud new Forestry CEO pick

…Urged to tackle illegal logging and mining

Stakeholders in the timber industry, are celebrating President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment of Dr Hugh C.A. Brown, as the new Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.

Dr Hugh Brown, a seasoned professional forester, previously served as the Executive Director of the Forest Services Division (FSD).

His extensive experience and expertise in forestry management, have been widely recognized, and stakeholders believe his leadership will steer both the timber industry and the Forestry Commission in the right direction.

Timber merchants from the Ashanti, Western, Western North, and Ahafo regions, are optimistic that Dr Brown’s leadership will boost the industry and contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic growth.

According to Nana Adu Bonsra, a timber merchant who spoke to the press in Kumasi, Dr Brown’s appointment reflects President Mahama’s commitment to strengthening the forestry sector.

He and other merchants expressed gratitude to the President for making what they described as a well-informed and strategic decision.

The Forestry Commission plays a crucial role in managing Ghana’s forests, ensuring sustainable timber production, and promoting eco-tourism. With Dr. Hugh Brown at the helm, the commission is expected to implement effective policies and strategies to enhance these goals.

As the timber industry looks forward to a promising future under Dr. Brown’s leadership, merchants have pledged their full support to the new CEO and the Forestry Commission. They remain confident that, together, they can drive industry growth, create jobs, and contribute to Ghana’s economic development.

Additionally, they have called on the new Chief Executive to take decisive action against illegal miners and illegal chainsaw operators who have been degrading the country’s forest resources.

The President of the Ghana Timber Association, Mr Alex Dadzie, has described Dr Brown’s appointment as one of the best decisions made to enhance forest management and the timber industry.

Mr Dadzie, emphasized that the commission’s politicization had allowed illegal loggers and miners to invade forest reserves. He believes that Dr. Brown’s appointment will boost morale within the commission and encourage officials to work diligently to curtail these illegal activities.

“The President has made the right choice for the industry, and I am confident that Dr. Brown, being a law-abiding professional, will deliver. He will not disappoint the President or the staff because he is a dedicated forester,” Mr. Dadzie stated.

Form Ghana, a reforestation company developing timber plantations in the Ashanti and Brong Regions, has issued a statement praising President Mahama’s decision.

The CEO of Form Ghana Limited, Willem Fourie, acknowledged that Dr Brown’s new role would be challenging due to the sector’s complexities. However, he expressed confidence that Dr. Brown’s passion and industry knowledge will help him achieve the Forestry Commission’s vision.

“His leadership will positively impact investor confidence, enabling growth in the sector, job creation, and the expansion of local rural economies,” Mr. Fourie added.

The Forest Plantation Timber Exporters and Loggers Association also welcomed Dr Brown’s appointment, stating that selecting someone from within the sector is crucial for its growth and sustainability.

The association’s President, Mr Kofi Asante, emphasized that Dr Brown’s deep understanding of the industry, positions him well to deliver on expectations and drive meaningful progress.

Dr Hugh C.A. Brow,n is a professional forester with over 30 years of experience in tropical forest management, protection, and development.

He has acquired over 20 years of hands-on experience in planning, implementing, and coordinating forestry sector development projects. A strategic thinker with strong communication, analytical, and decision-making skills, Dr. Brown is highly motivated and results-oriented, with strong team-building, mentoring, and interpersonal abilities.

He holds a Ph.D. in Sustainable Use of Renewable Natural Resources from the University of Helsinki, Finland.

Dr Brown’s career began as a District Manager in Bekwai, Kade, and Offinso. He later became the Operations Manager of the Plantations Department of the Forest Services Division. Over time, he rose through the ranks to become the Director of Plantations in the Forest Services Division before eventually serving as the Executive Director of the division.

His contributions to forestry have earned him several professional awards, including the 2020 Yale Prospect Street Award for Environmental Leadership from the Yale School of the Environment, Yale University (awarded on October 10, 2020).