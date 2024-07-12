Sophia Akuffo, Kwesi Pratt to grace Prof. Mills remembrance event

By Paul Mamattah

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage (JEAMMH) has unveiled activities planned for the 12th-anniversary Lecture in commemoration of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

The Memorial Heritage, has scheduled various events to remember and honour the late President, who passed away in July 2012.

Briefing the media in Accra, the Chairman of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, Alex Segbefia, stated that, on July 19, 2024, at 2 pm, the 12th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Anniversary lecture, will take place at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana.

He announced that the keynote speaker for the event will be Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper and will be chaired by Justice Sophia Akuffo, former Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Additionally, a book titled ‘Atta Mills Around the Regions’, will be launched, which is a compilation of lectures delivered in all 16 regions of Ghana as part of last year’s celebration of the 10th anniversary of President Mill’s death.

Mr Segbefia, stated that the book will be reviewed by Professor Ransford Gyampoh of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department and the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) branch.

Furthermore, a wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service will be held on July 24, 2024, at 9 am at Asomdwee Park, near Independence Square, to honour President John Evans Atta Mills and called on all party members and the general public to attend this solemn occasion.

Mr Segbefia, also added that in addition to these events, the President John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Hockey Tournament, will be held on July 27, 2024, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.

The press conference also announced the replacement of Dr Mrs. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, a Cabinet Minister, who served under President Mills, but unfortunately passed away last year, who was a founding member of the Memorial Heritage and actively participated in its activities.

The Chairman of the Heritage, reiterated that she will be succeeded by Ms. Nancy Ampofo Esq., a distinguished senior lawyer.

Furthermore, Mr Segbefia, also revealed that JEA Memorial Heritage, has also developed its Five-Year Strategic Plan from 2024-2028, which outlines its objectives and activities for the next five years.

The plan, includes general programmes, such as annual and commemorative lectures, publications, and sports tournaments. Additionally, thematic programmes, will focus on governance-related activities, the production of a documentary on the life and works of President Atta Mills, and partnerships with educational institutions, such as the John Evans Atta Mills Senior High School in Otuam of the Central Region.

He pointed out that the Memorial Heritage, also aims to promote hockey through the John Evans Atta Mills Inter-Schools Hockey competition and plans to sponsor the development of Astro Turf hockey pitches.

Mr Segbefia expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support in previous events, such as the Annual Memorial Lectures, regional lectures, and hockey tournaments, as well as for their support in purchasing the publications of Professor Mills.

He called on all well-meaning individuals to support these important causes and participate in the upcoming commemorative events to honour the legacy of President John Evans Atta Mills.

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, was established in 2021 to immortalise the memory and achievement of the third President of the Fourth Republic, the late John Evans Atta Mills to commemorate its anniversary.

The Memorial Heritage was created to, among others, promote the late President’s unique view of society to strengthen democratic values and human development and preserve his heritage and legacy.

Established by a group of academics, professional colleagues, family members, friends and former appointees of the late President Atta Mills, the Memorial Heritage is also to celebrate the life of President Mills.