Socialist Movement of Ghana extends warm congratulations to Mahama

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG), has extended a warm congratulation to the president elect, John Dramani Mahama, on his decisive victory in the just ended presidential elections.

In a congratulatory letter to John DramaniMahama, the General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, stated, “On behalf of the leadership and members of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG), I extend warm congratulations to you on your decisive victory in the just ended Presidential election”.

The Movement further highlighted that, “Your victory is undoubtedly an indication of the yearning of the people of Ghana for change from the political, economic and social order responsible for our collective under development, misery and exploitation by the predatory forces of neo-colonialism.

The Socialist Movement of Ghana, shared their hopes, noting, “It is our hope that you will work alongside progressive forces to move the country away from the path of neo-liberalism, which has entailed the denial of access to social services to the working people, the destruction of the state sector of the national economy and a complete surrender to the imperialist military establishment”.

“The SMG shares the vision of the Founders of the National Liberation Movements in Africa, for continental unity, under the broad banner of socialism, and we look forward to working with your administration in furtherance of this lofty goal”. The General Secretary said