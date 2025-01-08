NDC’s 2028 chances depsend on Mahama’s success– Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has underscored the critical importance of President John Dramani Mahama’s success to the party’s future electoral prospects.

Speaking at Mahama’s inauguration ceremony in Accra yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, Nketiah stressed the direct link between the President’s performance and the NDC’s chances in the 2028 elections.

“Everything that will happen in 2028 on the front of NDC will depend largely on the performance of President John Dramani Mahama. If he succeeds it presents different opportunities. If he doesn’t succeed, I am afraid it will get to a point where even if the flagbearership is handed to you on a silver platter, you will be running away from it,” Nketiah stated.

He urged party members to focus their efforts on supporting Mahama’s administration to ensure its success.

“So, our focus ought to be on making sure President Mahama succeeds so that anybody at all who replaces him as our candidate will have a solid foundation to ride on to victory,” he added.

Nketiah also advised those within the party who have future political ambitions to prioritise the current administration’s success.

“I am through this medium advising everybody within the party who is nursing ambition for the future to make sure that the action today doesn’t lead to the compromise or affect the prospects of President John Mahama succeeding.

“So, the immediate focus ought to be that President Mahama must succeed in a very excellent manner so that any other person succeeding him can ride on his success,” he emphasised.

