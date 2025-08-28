Small-scale miners back IGP task force, distance themselves from galamsey

The National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana (NCSSMAG) has moved swiftly to clear the air on recent voice notes circulating in the media space regarding the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Task Force operations on small-scale mining.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 28 August 2025, the Association dismissed suggestions that it supports illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, stressing that its position has always been firm and unwavering.

“We do not support galamsey,” the statement, signed by the Association’s president, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, stated. “The Association has consistently opposed illegal small-scale mining and will continue to support all lawful measures aimed at eradicating the menace.”

The Association threw its weight behind the IGP and allied security task forces, describing their operations as “critical to ensuring order, fairness and sustainability in the industry.” It urged members to cooperate fully with law enforcement to sanitise the sector.

Addressing concerns of miners with valid concessions affected by recent clampdowns, NCSSMAG clarified that the voice notes specifically referred to such cases. Some licensed operators have had their equipment seized, but the Association assured them of support.

“We encourage all affected miners with legitimate licenses to visit the Association’s office with their documentation for assistance in retrieving their equipment,” the statement said.

The Association also underlined its commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s environment, commending environmental advocates such as Mr Erastus Asare Donkor for drawing attention to the devastating impact of illegal mining on water bodies.

It further announced plans to set up a Task Force on Environmental Restoration that will work directly with communities to rehabilitate rivers and water bodies destroyed by irresponsible mining practices.

Mr Peprah emphasised that the clarification was necessary to correct misconceptions about the Association’s stance.

“We remain committed to protecting the environment, supporting legitimate miners and collaborating with government institutions to ensure that small-scale mining in Ghana operates strictly within the bounds of the law,” he said.

The statement is the latest in a series of moves by NCSSMAG to position itself as a partner in responsible mining, as the fight against illegal mining continues to dominate Ghana’s political and environmental agenda.

Read the attached press statement in full below: