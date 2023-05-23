Shatta Wale ordered to apologise to former manager Bulldog

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale and his former manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog, have come to an understanding to resolve the defamation lawsuit filed against Shatta Wale.

The lawsuit was filed in response to Shatta Wale’s claims that Bulldog was involved in the murder of Fennec Okyere, manager of Kwaw Kese.

Shatta Wale made these allegations through a Facebook post on November 2, 2022.

During a previous court hearing, Shatta Wale’s lawyers requested to settle the case outside of court, a request that was granted by the Accra High Court.

Following this, Shatta Wale’s legal team returned to court after a month and informed the judge that the parties had reached an initial agreement on the terms of the settlement in a significant development.

Subsequently, Shatta Wale’s lawyers requested a one-month adjournment to allow the parties to draft the terms of the settlement. The intention was for the agreed-upon terms to be presented to the court as a consent judgement.

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu, adjourned the case after Bulldog’s lawyers confirmed that settlement terms had been reached in principle.

According to a report by Starr FM, one of the conditions of the settlement includes a public apology to Bulldog.

The resolution of this lawsuit through an out-of-court settlement marks a significant step towards resolving the dispute between Shatta Wale and Bulldog.

The public apology, among other agreed-upon terms, aims to address the grievances raised during the legal proceedings.

This development brings a glimmer of hope for a potential reconciliation between the two parties.

Lawyers of the Plaintiff and Defendant will now focus on finalizing the settlement terms and ensuring that both Shatta Wale and Bulldog can move forward in a positive direction.