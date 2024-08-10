Sammy Awuku announces imminent resignation from NLA

The Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, has announced that he would soon be stepping down.

He made the announcement at a media encounter today, Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Abokobi, in the Ga East Municipality.

Mr Awuku, who is the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North constituency in the Eastern Region, did not specify an exact date for his resignation, only indicating that it could be in the coming days, weeks, or months.

He reviewed the condition of the NLA, when he took office three years ago, noting that he is now stepping down to focus on his political career.

The former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed confidence that the NLA, is in a better state now, before he took over.

He also expressed hope that his successor, would continue to move the authority forward.

He showed appreciation for the commitment and dedication of the NLA staff and the management board, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, affirming that the NLA is in capable hands.

Awuku, also stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to combat illegal lottery operations in the country, which he identified as the biggest challenge to revenue mobilization.

The Authority also used the occasion to announce a 5 percentage increment on it commissions bringing the figure to 25 percent effective next week.