Riskspot unveils comprehensive cybersecurity platform

…To safeguard African businesses

By Paul Mamattah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Riskspot, Isaac Jeffery, has urged employers to embrace the critical role technology plays in safeguarding their organisations against cyber threats.

Speaking at the official launch of Riskspot’s innovative cybersecurity platform during a cocktail event in Accra, he outlined Riskspot’s mission to tackle the continent’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges, emphasizing the need for proactive employers’ involvement in combating cyberattacks.

“At Riskspot, we are focused on solving the biggest cybersecurity challenge on the continent”. Our goal is to help companies reduce cyberattacks by up to 90% by equipping their employees with the knowledge and tools they need to become more resilient.” Mr Jaffery stated.

The Riskspot platform, is designed to deliver comprehensive real-time cyber protection, particularly for sectors dealing with sensitive information such as legal, healthcare, financial services, and retail.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the platform provides seamless oversight of both internal and external digital environments, allowing organizations to conduct continuous risk evaluations and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

The launch comes at a time when businesses in Africa, are grappling with unprecedented cyber threats, stressing the urgent need for effective digital security solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by organisations in the region.

The Riskspot CEO noted that to facilitate this transformation, the company has developed an innovative online platform that aims to revolutionize how organisations address cyber security, adding that the platform features a three-pronged approach designed to empower employees and enhance overall security.

These, include risk identification where the platform meticulously identifies each employee’s risk level, providing valuable insights into potential vulnerabilities within the workforce, tailored solutions based on individual risk assessments, specific solutions and training modules are tailored to suit the unique needs of each employee, ensuring everyone is well-equipped to respond to cyber threats.

He added that behavior monitoringwhichaccording to him the platform also includes advanced dashboards and statistical tools that allow companies to monitor behavior changes, thus assessing the effectiveness of the training and solutions implemented.

Mr Jaffery noted that the approach not only protects organisations but also fosters a culture of cybersecurity awareness among employees. “By creating an environment where employees feel empowered and informed, we can significantly mitigate the risks associated with cyberattack.,” He added.

He stated that Riskspot is committed to driving change in the cybersecurity landscape and ensuring that companies across the continent can operate with confidence, knowing that their employees are their first line of defense.

As the cybersecurity crisis continues to escalate, Mr Jaffery’s call to action serves as a timely reminder of the vital role each employee plays in maintaining a secure organizational environment.

He emphasized the fragmented and complex nature of existing cybersecurity solutions, which often fail to meet the specific needs of African businesses.

“In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the stakes have never been higher. Our mission with Riskspot is to provide an all-in-one cybersecurity platform that not only protects businesses but also empowers them to focus on growth and innovation.” He stated.

Mr Jaffery reiterated that cyber threats continue to evolve, Riskspot’s proactive approach aims to foster a safer online environment for all businesses, ultimately paving the way for a more secure digital future in Africa.