Re-direct Ghana from stagnation and corruption to jobs and progress –Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has charged electorates to reset the country and re-direct its course from stagnation and corruption to jobs, women empowerment and progress on December 7 when they go to the polls.

Addressing various professional groups, including university lecturers, lawyers and nursing trainees, in Sunyani as part of her campaign tour of the Bono Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called on the people to decisively vote for the NDC in the upcoming general elections.

“We have the option to reset this country. It is not going to be a joke, it is not going to be a child’s game but we either reset or we sink further. The choice is ours”, she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that the fortunes of the country has dwindled since the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government assumed office in 2017.

She said on the watch of this government, Ghana is broke, the economy is on its knees, water bodies are polluted and poor governance has become the order of the day.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghanaians have seen enough of bad leadership over the last eight years and professionals, including health workers, members of the academia, students and the general public have a role to play in kicking out the government on December 7 and usher in a new and progressive administration by voting for Mr John Dramani Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates.

“The campus should be the only place that they should be honest enough about what they believe in and explain it using logic. And it shouldn’t be because of where I come from and as for us that is how we vote. When this comes from students, when that comes from academic staff, it’s a pity”, she added.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghanaians deserve a government that thinks about their welfare and the NDC under the leadership of Mr Mahama is ready to lead the country to provide jobs and opportunities for all.