Raymond Archer tells McDan to pray NPP remains in power forever

Businessman, Raymond Archer, has advised the Board Chair of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan to pray his party – New Patriotic Party – remains in power forever.

According to him, while McDan continues to enjoy under this government, he should be wary of the dangers ahead should the NDC be voted into office in the 2024 general elections.

Raymond Archer’s comment comes after he was asked his opinion about McDan’s comment that Ghanaian youth are lazy.

The businessman, who had his multi-million dollar company demolished years ago said the NPP was fond of collapsing businesses they think belong to supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He alleged that businesses of NPP supporters including McDan Group were given prominence to thrive.

Speaking on Radio Gold, Raymond Archer said, “They [NPP] have this pattern where they target NDC people when they are in office. They destroy the business, they build their own, destroy the politicians, pop up their own…McDan, he has to pray. I don’t talk too much but he has to pray that his government stays in office forever.”

“Now, he has the McDan Group…a whole lagoon; natural resource was seized and given to him and all those people who lived on that lagoon and I understand about 4,000, 5,000 livelihoods have been taken and given to one man…he is building his empire whiles trampling on other people is who they are and what they have always done,” he stated.

It would be recalled that officials of Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited in 2020 pulled down structures belonging to different companies following a redevelopment project to be taken at the Trade Fair Center.

Raymond Archer, who had his companies Universal Labels and Packaging Co. Ltd (UNIPACK) and Colour Planet Limited were also demolished.

According to him, the court had placed an injunction to stall the demolition exercise, however, authorities of the Trade Fair Company Limited carried out the exercise without prior alert.

He noted that he legally acquired the property, therefore, the actions of the authorities are unjustifiable.