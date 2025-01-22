Randy Abbey finally gets COCOBOD CEO job

As reported by The Herald on Monday, January 20, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Dr Ransford Anertey Abbey, formerly of Metro TV and host of the Good Morning Ghana show, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

This development was confirmed in a letter addressed to Dr Abbey, dated Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President.

The letter stated, “Your appointment takes effect from 21st January 2025.”

It continued: “I write to formally inform you that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (P.N.D.C.L 81), has appointed you as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Board of Ghana Cocoa Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

The letter also, included congratulatory remarks: “I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Please accept the President’s best wishes.”

The letter was copied to the Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the incoming Minister for Finance, Ato Forson, the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, a yet-to-be-appointed Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board, and the Chairperson of the Public Services Commission.

On Monday, The Herald, had reported that Randy Abbey, was set to receive his appointment letter this week to serve in President Mahama’s government.

Last week, reports linked him to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), as earlier reported by The Herald. However, the latest updates confirm that, he has been selected for the role of CEO at COCOBOD.

Prior to this announcement, speculation within the COCOBOD office suggested that, Bennet Akantoa, might succeed Joseph Boahen Aidoo as the next CEO.

However, it is now clear that, Randy Abbey, is the President’s choice. Initial rumors about Abbey’s move to GNPC, were dispelled after Edward Bawa, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo was appointed to head GNPC. Bawa, had also been linked to the Ghana Gas Company.

Dr Abbey’s appointment, follows his resignation from Metro TV, where he served for 23 years, including a decade as Managing Director. He is expected to officially assume his role this week, ending weeks of speculation about his career move.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the outgoing CEO, recently resigned from his position, citing a government directive ordering the dissolution of all boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In his resignation letter addressed to President Mahama, Mr Aidoo, expressed his gratitude to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and Ghanaians, for entrusting him with the leadership of COCOBOD, over the past eight years.

“This opportunity has been an incredible honor, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me,” he wrote.

Although, Mr Aidoo’s tenure under the COCOBOD Law, 1984 (PNDCL 81), was expected to run until July 2025, he chose to step down earlier to ensure a smooth transition.

“I have chosen to step aside earlier to ensure a smooth transition and enable stakeholders and business partners to establish timely connections with the incoming head of the institution,” he stated.

Mr Aidoo, further reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana’s cocoa industry, pledging to support any transitional processes that may be required.

“I remain committed to the advancement of Ghana’s cocoa sector and stand ready to support any transition processes that may be required,” he noted.

COCOBOD, remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy, overseeing the production, regulation, and marketing of cocoa, which serves as a significant export commodity and revenue generator for the country.