Powerful Waakye Seller exposes national security’s terror squad

….Publishes their exact tantrums thrown at kidnapped Emirates manager

Rashida Saani Nasamu, the powerful Waakye Seller, implicated in the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Emirates Airlines Airport Services Manager in Accra, by rogue elements at the National Security, has effectively shredded the Ministry of National Security’s unsigned statement denying their involvement in what appears to be a state-sponsored terrorism.

In an opinion piece published on Ghana Report, an online platform owned by her, Rashida, repeated the exact tantrums thrown at her by the National Security thugs who abducted Sylvia, handcuffed her, gagged and blindfolded her before driving her to an unknown location, where she was kept over 24 hours, and later dumped her near Ashaiman to find her way home.

The Ghana Report write-up titled “Cunning Sylvia Baah at it again at the airport” suggested Sylvia, who was reportedly threatened with rape, murder and complete disappearance of her mortal remains by the thugs specifically linked to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), had lied about her near-death ordeal.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Benjamin Ansah, Operations Director of the NSB, an agency of the National Security Council, and Rashida Saani Nasamu, had an altercation with Sylvia on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, after two of them had arrived late at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and wanted to board the Dubai-bound flight whose doors were closed and ready for takeoff.

They were deboarded amid threats to teach Sylvia a lesson, and two days later, she was kidnapped while entering her Spintex Road home at 8 pm.

The Herald’s sources at the National Security Secretariat, behind the Accra Sports Stadium popularly called Castle Annex or Blue Gate, have revealed that the two groups contacted a specialized office to have Sylvia’s phone number tracked.

While the first group acted ahead of the kidnapping, the second group, wanted to know the whereabouts following her abduction to have her rescued. A prominent Supreme Court judge, has been linked to the second group.

However, Ghana Report piece dated November 25, 2024, believed to have been written by the former Metro TV and EIB Network reporter, said “It has become apparent that Sylvia has stepped on so many toes that she probably has accumulated a tall list of enemies” adding “Emirates must hang a feedback box around their counter at Kotoka airport to know how Sylvia Baah treats passengers”.

Other parts of the Ghana Report write-up attributed to a certain “Fredrick Soya, Frequent flyer” revealed Sylvia’s ties to Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh, a former National Security Coordinator in Akufo-Addo administration, claiming that “Many passengers on Emirates have voiced out their plight in the hands of Sylvia, who intentionally closes boarding to the flight even when time is not up, only to extort upward of $500 to allow boarding”.

“People working with and around her suggest Sylvia to be highly feared because she is able to get even Immigration officers and other security staff transferred from the Airport at the least provocation. Silvia Baah has made many enemies because she is so powerful enough to get people at the airport transferred at the least provocation”.

“She is cited as well connected to people in high office of this government, including her foster father, Adu Amanfo, a former national security coordinator under the NPP administration.

“On Friday, November 22, 2024, the Ghana Police Service put out a statement that one Sylvia Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates in Ghana, had been kidnapped and that investigations were underway.

“Later at night that same Friday, the police issued another statement that Sylvia Baah had been rescued with no perpetrators caught.

“However, new details emerging from close relatives of Sylvia suggest that contrary to claims “made by the police, Sylvia was not rescued by the police but made an appearance herself after some 24 hours of absence from home and narrated her story of abduction. No family member was contacted for ransom, no evidence was provided whatsoever.

“Emirates and other airport staff speaking on condition of anonymity have spoken about the person of Sylvia Baah, and her attitude towards airport staff and passengers alike.

The horrifying ordeal of Sylvia, a mother of two, has ignited nationwide and global aviation network outrage as new details reveal her abduction, torture, and abandonment, were allegedly orchestrated by members of the national security apparatus and armed police, acting on orders from politically connected individuals.

What began as a routine boarding delay on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, has now exposed alarming abuses of power and significant state-sponsored terrorism led by Ghana’s security chieftains.

The three, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Benjamin Ansah, the Operations Director of the NSB, an agency of the National Security Council, and Rashida Saani Nasamu, were connecting to Israel’s Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv from Dubai.

On Tuesday, November 19, Sylvia oversaw operations at KIA to ensure the punctual departure of a flight scheduled for 18:55.

A first-class politically high-up government passenger caused a delay, refusing to board without two colleagues who failed to arrive at the gate, despite multiple announcements.

When the individuals were denied boarding ostensibly for delaying the flight, the passenger reportedly made a menacing phone call, ordering that “they deal with the lady” responsible for the decision.

Two days later, on Thursday, November 21, Sylvia was ambushed outside her residence from the gym by armed men, including individuals dressed in police uniforms and suspected national security operatives. Accused of driving a stolen car, she was forcibly removed from her vehicle, kicked repeatedly, chloroformed, blindfolded, and handcuffed with her hands behind her back. Driven for nearly two hours with a hoodie pulled over her head, she struggled to breathe, and her desperate pleas for help were ignored.

Sylvia was eventually taken to a dark room where she spent the entire night bound and suffocating. Her repeated screams for help were only answered in the early hours of Friday when an officer partially removed the hoodie covering her face. When Sylvia informed them she was hypertensive and needed her medication which was in her bag which they had, she was begrudgingly given the pills, which she was forced to swallow with saliva after refusing a bottle of malt.

During her captivity, Sylvia, who is in her 50s, endured taunts from her captors, who berated her for “offloading their bosses” and warned that if she survived, she should “thank her God.”

On Friday night, around 8 p.m., she was blindfolded again, her hands tied with rope, and placed in a car. As they drove for nearly two hours, her captors debated whether to kill her. Ultimately, they decided to abandon her in a bush near Ashaiman.

Despite her injuries, Sylvia managed to untie herself and flag down a passing trotro vehicle. Recognizing her from viral social media campaigns about her abduction, the passengers brought her to safety to be picked up by the husband at the Ashaiman branch of Marwako Fast Food in the company of his brother, after using someone’s phone to reach them.

She didn’t have her phone, as it was taken away by the thugs together with her handbag which had her hypertension medication and ID cards.

Contrary to initial police reports claiming Sylvia was rescued by law enforcement, it has been confirmed that civilians rather rescued her.

Furthermore, investigations have revealed her attackers were not armed robbers, as suggested by the police, but individuals acting on behalf of politically connected figures.

This shocking case, has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics accusing authorities of attempting to shield the powerful individuals behind the attack.

Public outcry continues to grow, with demands for justice for Sylvia and stronger protections for professionals against retaliatory abuse.

Sylvia’s experience has become a symbol of systemic flaws and abuse of power, putting Ghanaian authorities under intense pressure to investigate thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Emirates, has yet to issue a statement, but the incident has raised significant concerns about employee safety and the unchecked influence of political elites.

It is also confirmed that, Emirates airline headquarters in Dubai, is all worried about this incident and in turn to take the issue up with IATA at the global level. One can only imagine the shame this incident has brought to the country.

Details have emerged linking Rashida Saani Nasamu, as a media personality and event organizer.

Not long ago, she married an Alhaji and decided to brand herself as “Alhaji’s Wife”, a name she later used for a restaurant called Alhaji’s Waakye.

In recent times, she has ventured into high-profile event organising, including The Ghana Report Summit on Thursday, August 1, 2024, themed “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation—Election 2024.”

Rashida, a former reporter for Metro TV and EIB Network, managed by Bola Ray, is known for her close associations with prominent figures like Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and their class of friends.

As CEO of the online platform Ghana Report, she has also ventured into event organizing, including the recent Ghana Report Summit.

Among those who were billed to address the event, included President Akufo-Addo, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of National Security, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, former national security coordinator, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and ICT, NDC, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson, former president John Mahama.

Not long after, she also organised a job fair at Independence Square – Accra for the government with Ghanaian youth thronging there to register for future jobs.

The two events, The Herald, learnt were organized with the support of the government. She has been reported to owe huge sums of money to some suppliers who helped her with the job fair.

The Herald, is following up on some other report from Rashida’s residence at plush Airport Hills, in Accra.

On Monday the National Security Ministry in an unsigned state titled “Response to alleged kidnapping by the Ministry of National Security” denied The Herald report tying to act.

It said “The Ministry of National Security has noted with concern a publication by the Herald Newspaper alleging the abduction of one Sylvia Baah, manager of Emirates Airlines at the Kotoka International Airport, by officers of the Ministry of National Security and the National Intelligence Bureau.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that no officer from the Ministry or the National Intelligence Bureau was involved in the alleged abduction of Sylvia Baah. Meanwhile, the Ministry has initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction, it added.

It concluded that “The Ministry further wishes to assure the public that culprits of the alleged abduction will be made to face the full rigours of the law following the conclusion of the investigations. The public is, therefore, urged to treat the allegation by the Herald Newspaper with the contempt it deserves.

More to come!