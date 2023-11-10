Police hide US$270,000 fraud docket

…Leaves victim frustrated

A victim of aUS$270,000 fraud, is getting apprehensive at the conduct of the police administration in prosecuting an estate developer and his accomplice, an estate agent, who together defrauded him under the guise of selling him a three-bedroom apartment located in Accra and owned by Imperial Homes Limited.

The Herald is informed that, some senior officers are busy trying to cover up the criminal conduct of the two accused persons; Raymond Maglo and Nana Osei Nketia, and others, whose names will come out in the course of the trial as recipients of the US$270,000, from the victim, Ernest Danso.

Aside from the interesting names, other interesting revelations are also to come out at the criminal trial, especially on the actual ownership of the property and how Imperial Homes Limited, became the developers. The matter smells of a phony partnership between businessmen and their political cronies.

Towards that end, this paper learnt the senior officers at the Police Headquarters, have recalled the docket on the case detailing the culpability of the two accused persons and the others, including one William Jacob Nee-Lante, in whose private bank account at Zenith Bank – Accra, the various tranches of the US$270,000, was deposited on different dates.

The Herald, further learnt that on two occasions when the case was called in court, the Police prosecutor, Superintendent Augustine A. Yirenkyi, looked confused and disorderly while answering questions, because the docket had been snatched from him by his superior officers, who don’t want the case to be heard by the court, lest people are exposed.

The next court date is December 7, 2023, but it is not certain whether the docket will be released by the senior police officers, for the prosecution to continue.

Insiders say, the police officers are bending to the demands of politicians, and would rather hide the docket to make the case a foolish case.

The case which was reported at the Airport Police Station in Accra, had witnessed various attempts to frustrate it, but a docket was built and submitted to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for prosecution to begin.

Before the prosecution could start, the suspects petitioned the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, alleging misconduct on the part of police investigators, however, their petition was thrown out and the case commenced.

The confiscation of the docket is seen by insiders as police officers working with the suspects and their partners to kill a dirty case before top secrets begin to emerge.

Last September, when the case was called at an Accra Circuit Court, the estate developer was granted a GH¢1,000,000.00 bail with five sureties.

The court ordered that all sureties be gainfully employed and that the first accused, Raymond Maglo, deposit his travel documents with the Court’s Registry.

The court further directed the complainant, Ernest Danso, to liaise with the lawyer of the second accused Nana Osei Nketia, who stated in open court that he could assist the complainant to gain access to his property.

Maglo, 43, pleaded not guilty to forgery and defrauding by false pretences, while Nketia, 52, was charged with offensive conduct and unlawful entry.



Maglo’s alleged accomplice, Nketia, a property manager, was not in court. His counsel told the court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, that he was not within the court’s jurisdiction.



Superintendent Yirenkyi told the court that Danso, the victim, a commercial farmer resides at Community 18, Tema while Maglo and Nketia, he said, resided in Airport Hills and Dzorwulu, respectively.



Nketia, according to Superintendent Yirenkyi, is the property manager at GSELL Real Estate Company Limited, which owns five apartment buildings within the Airport Residential Area, Accra.



Maglo, besides his occupation, acts as an agent for GSELL Real Estate Company Limited.



On March 16, 2021, Danso purchased a three-bedroom apartment at Airport Residential Area from GSELL Real Estate Company Limited through Maglo for USD270,000.00.



According to the prosecution, Danso made full payment on the property to Maglo, who deposited USD145,000.00 into the accounts of GSELL Real Estate Company Limited.



The Court heard that based on the payment, Maglo issued a sales and purchase agreement letter and a Deed of Assignment covering the apartment to Danso, who took possession and occupied the property.



Superintendent Yirenkyi said on March 26, 2023, at 1830 hours, Danso visited the apartment and discovered that Nketia had removed and changed the locks and denied him access to the unit and other property within it for no apparent reason.



He said Danso reported the matter to the police, which led to Nketia’s arrest.

Nketia denied being aware of the sale of the apartment to Danso through Maglo.

Maglo was apprehended for questioning and admitted in a cautioned statement that he received USD270, 000.00 from Danso for the sale of the apartment but forged the property owner’s signature to prepare a fake and fraudulent Sales and Purchase agreement, as well as the Deed of Assignment that he handed to the complainant.



Danso returned to the apartment three days later while the case was still being investigated and discovered that Nketia had returned and changed the locks for the second time, allowing new tenants to occupy the apartment despite his belongings being kept there.



In the process of investigations, Maglo refunded USD40, 000.00 to the police which is retained for evidential purposes.

The court has since gotten the apartment locked after inventory was taken of all the rooms, including the belongings of Danso.

More to come!