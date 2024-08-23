Police accused of aiding encroachment against court order and judgment

The Ghana Police Service (GPS), especially the Baatsona division has been accused of allegedly aiding an encroacher to trespass on someone’s land despite the person having Court Judgment.

The complainant claims that apart from the Airport Police Command, Baatsona division, the Greater Accra Regional Command and the Police Internal and Professional Service (PIPS) are in diverse ways not helping to address the matter.

Asana Raheem, Co-Plaintiff in a land dispute involving one Mr Boat narrated her ordeal to the Press, calling for justice and rule of law from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Chief Justice, Madam Gertrude Araba Torkoono.

According to her, the Ghana Railway Corporation leased about 2 plots of their land, being a government vested land to them in somewhere 1999 and immediately put a caretaker on it.

She noted that after a few years, someone entered the land with collusion with her caretaker, who later was claiming the land.

She noted further that this resulted in them lodging a complaint with the Police, which eventually ended up in Court.

According to her, after the period of adjudication, judgement was entered in her favor, with all accompanying reliefs which includes (but not limited to) Writ of Possession, after the Ghana Railways Corporation had given evidence affirming her ownership.

She posited further that, somewhere in 2023 when they got to the land to develop it after clearing the people on it, someone who identified himself as coming from the Baatsona Police Station by name CID Addo invited her for questioning, saying that Mr. Boat, who lost the case had reported her for trespassing, prompting her lawyers to remind the Police that they should keep off the case, since it was a matter of Court Judgment.

In spite of the forgoing, the Police, it was gathered rather took the sides of Mr. Boat.

As a result, she lodged a complaint with the Property Fraud Office of the Ghana Police Service.

“The Court upon inquiries from the Property Fraud Office of the Ghana Police Service affirmed our ownership and the subsequent execution of the judgement”, she claimed.

She, however, complained that her opponent is using landquards and illegal means to encroach on her land.

She, therefore appealed to all stakeholders, including the security agencies and political authorities to intervene and stop the blatant disrepute and impunity.