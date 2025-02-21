Over 100 tourism leaders support Gloria Guevara to become next Secretary-General of UN Tourism

Gloria Guevara, a globally-recognized leader in travel and tourism, has secured critical support from over 100 global tourism leaders who are backing her dynamic candidacy for the position of Secretary-General of UN Tourism.

Her campaign is aimed at creating “a new era for tourism’ and focused on empowering local communities.

Formerly a Tourism Minister of Mexico, and the President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and most recently Chief Special Adviser to the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Gloria Guevara’s ambitious vision is to elevate innovation in the sector, drive sustainable growth, and create opportunities for all.

Gloria Guevara brings over 35 years of experience leading public and private sector initiatives that have transformed global travel. Her leadership has been instrumental in crisis recovery, innovation, and advancing tourism as a force for economic growth and social impact at a local level.

“We must ensure that our sector is resilient, inclusive, innovative and future-focused,” said Guevara. “Under my leadership, I will make sure that the Member States receive greater value from UN Tourism for the people they serve. My vision is based on four fundamental pillars – resilience, opportunities, innovation and sustainability. I will implement bold strategies that empower communities, promote sustainability and technological change and drive economic prosperity.”

A Campaign with Strong Public and Private Industry Backing

Guevara’s candidacy has received resounding support from key industry players, including 20 government ministers, hotel groups, technology firms, global travel specialists and investment organizations that recognize her ability to lead the sector into a new chapter of innovation and sustainability.

Among the business leaders supporting Gloria Guevara’s candidacy are the CEO of Expedia Group; President and CEO of Hilton; President and CEO of Marriott International; Group Chairman and CEO of Accor; CEO of MSC Cruises; CEO of Trip.com; President & CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; CEO of IHG Hotels and Resorts; Chairman of A&K Travel Group; President and CEO of Radisson Hospitality; CEO of Barcelo Hotel Group; CEO of Dubai Airports International; CEO of Oberoi Hotels; CEO of Grupo Puntacana; CEO of Amadeus; and CEO of Panorama.

Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, said: “I have known Gloria for many years, and she has been an incredibly strong advocate for the travel and tourism industry. She has a unique understanding of the global tourism landscape and uses her expertise to push for policies and initiatives that bring greater prosperity to our industry, but more importantly, the global economy.”

Another supporter, Kurt Ekert, CEO of Sabre, said: “Gloria has a proven track record of uniting stakeholders and delivering results. Her leadership and overwhelming tourism experience are exactly what the global tourism sector needs to ensure its continued growth and long-term sustainability.”

The CEO of American Express Global Business Travel, Paul Abbott, added: “Gloria has the expertise, relationships, passion and proven track record to make a real difference as Secretary-General of UN Tourism.”

Josefina Rodriguez Zamora, Secretary of Tourism for Mexico, commented: “Gloria Guevara will be the first woman to lead UN Tourism. Hers will be a leadership with deep knowledge of the sector and, above all, proven ability to generate shared prosperity in communities and countries through the sum of public and private efforts.”

Gloria Guevara concluded: “I am humbled and honoured to receive such widespread support from the public and private sector, as well as the Government of Mexico. As next Secretary-General, I will build bridges and bring people together to create investment opportunities in Member States and share prosperity in every community.”