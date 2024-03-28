Oteng Gyasi ignites controversy at GRA after Amishaddai’s departure 

The resignation of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Board Chairman, Dr Oteng Gyasi, has stirred up controversy, following the appointment of another retiree, Julie Essiam, as the new Commissioner General.

Essiam, aged 61, replaces the outgoing 62-year-old Commissioner General, Rev. Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, sparking debate within the organization.

Dr Owusu-Amoah, who was on assignment in Akosombo when he was fired, has until Sunday, March 31, 2024, to exit from the GRA.

Julie Essiam, previously held the position of Head of Support Services Department at GRA, before her recent appointment.

She is reported to have lots of concerns about her human relations, previous employment and certain controversial payments made in the name of GRA.

Reports suggest that Dr Gyasi chose to resign due to his opposition to Essiam’s appointment, allegedly favored by former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This marks Dr Gyasi’s second resignation from a board chairman position over disagreement, following his departure from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) during the energy crisis in September 2014.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s influence within the Akufo-Addo government remains significant, having played a role in the selection of Mohammed Amin Anta, as Finance Minister.

Despite GRA staff’s unawareness of the leadership changes, there are reported concerns regarding Essiam’s management and leadership style, potentially leading to protests against her appointment.

Essiam’s appointment at the age of 61, contradicts President Akufo-Addo’s commitment not to appoint officers beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60, raising questions about consistency in policy implementation.

Some observers note that, deviations from such policies are not uncommon in the administration, citing instances where executives like Dr Ben Owusu, the CEO of the Ghana Gas Company, the Chief Executive Officer, Yaw Owusu of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA and Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, all received post-retirement contracts, despite surpassing the age of 60.

Previously, criticism was directed at the GRA boss for remaining in office without a contract, two years past retirement age, adding to the controversy surrounding the organization.

Recently, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, raised concerns about GRA’s approach to corporate taxpayers, including the alleged harassment by stationing GRA officers in their shops, further highlighting ongoing issues within the agency.

Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, leaves without Ghanaians appreciating the extent at which he aided Ken Ofori-Atta to foist the controversial SML deal on the country and how money the state is blowing on the deal, described as unnecessary and wasteful.

A KPMG forensic audit into the SML contract, had long been submitted to the President, but Ghanaians are yet to know the content.