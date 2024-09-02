Omane Boamah predicts 57.3% win for Mahama in the 2024 elections

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, is predicting a 57.3percent win for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 Elections.

It is not known what criteria the former Communications Minister used in projecting the victory figure for the NDC torch bearer who goes into the polls with the current Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

MyNewsGh.com reports sighting a post made by the NDC Executive on his verified Facebook page which has attracted several comments being a mixed bag of reactions over the projection.

He wrote” Who Jah Bless. John Dramani Mahama 57.3% .99 days to a 24-hour economy!

Let’s unlock thousands of jobs and boost our economy by operating key sectors round the clock. Vote for a thriving Ghana”

Several polls conducted by various outfits, including Global InfoAnalytics, suggest former President John Dramani Mahama is the favourite to win the 2024 polls, but the NPP says it is unfazed by the projections, indicating it will retain power with strategy to the shock of the NDC.

A former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, who is optimistic that his party will win the 2024 polls, has disclosed that they are not in a haste to disclose the victory margin.

Speaking at the sidelines of the outdooring of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Vice Presidential Candidate of the NPP, he stated that, unlike their political opponents, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) who are not specific on their victory margin, the NPP will come with a figure by October 2024.

“We will not be like the NDC and giving different figures we will win the 2024 elections with. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and Information Communications Technology for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), forecasts a victory for former President John Dramani Mahama, estimating a win by 57.3%.

The National Chairman of the NDC also projects the party will win by 52%. You can see that within some months intervals, they have moved from 57.3% to 52%. We will make our figures known by October”, he said.