Oblieman Chief secures scholarship deal for 200 kids to study abroad

By Patrick Biddah

Over 200 Ghanaian school children, would have the opportunity to study abroad in 2024.

This is because, the Chief of Oblieman, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka 1, has created the opportunity for these kids to access educational opportunities abroad.

The opportunity which is under the Montessori Model of the United Nations is being run under the United Nations Economic and Social Council and is one of the leading programmes under the UN.

Speaking in an interview with Journalist at the launch of the Montessori Model in Accra, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, who is also the President of the West Africa chapter of the Montessori Model of the United Nations, expressed delight at giving opportunities to these children to tap into other knowledge from other countries.

The next meeting of the council, he revealed will be in March next year, which will see the children traveling to the United States to participate in a conference.

While in the U.S., Nii Anumle Oyanka I, indicated that the children will learn from their counterparts by tapping into educational curriculum and that country’s approach to teaching and learning.

For him, it is with great pride to have unlocked this opportunity which existed with the United Nations, but has not been tapped into by policy makers, who ordinarily should have made this available to their people.

In view of his ability to have unlocked this facility and being the President of the Montessori Model of the United Nations, Nii Oyanka, revealed that he has written to the Ministry of Education to help allocate children from other public schools to benefit from the programme.

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, who is noted for spearheading development was of the view that the best gift for every child is to empower them through education, which is why the facility will be opened to both students in the public and private sector.

By virtue of being the President of the West Africa Chapter of the Montessori Model of the United Nations, Nii Oyanka hinted of moving to nearby country of Togo to offer the opportunity as part of his responsibility to spread it to other West African countries.

As part of the plans to implement the Montessori Model, a council was also inaugurated which is tasked to oversee the smooth executions of the model arrangement.

The council chairman, Mr Nii Ofoli Tackle Yarboi, spelt out one criterion for selecting the students.

He said, there would be an exam out of which the 200 students will take part and the best will be selected.

Their selection and subsequent travel, he pointed out is to help them acquire knowledge which they would transfer to their colleagues here upon their return.