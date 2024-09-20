NPP’s Wontumi threatens COP Kofi Boakye

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias “Chairman Wontumi”, has threatened to place retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, under citizen’s arrest.



According to Wontumi, COP Kofi Boakye, reportedly an integral part of security preparations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is engaged in training members of the opposition to cause disturbances in the Ashanti Region during the upcoming December election.



“… Kofi Boakye, if there is any disturbance here, we will hold you responsible. This place belongs to us. You were lobbying for the IGP position in an NPP government, and today you are the one training NDC mercenaries to perpetrate violence. I am going to deal with you. I am stronger than you, I will deal with you, Kofi Boakye.



“If you meet Kofi Boakye anywhere, arrest him and bring him to me on citizen’s arrest. I will hand him over to the police… We have a lot of things we can do, but we won’t do them. However, if he goes little, we will go bigger.

This is a strong warning,” he stated during an interview on his Wontumi radio on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

His statement was in reaction to a nationwide demonstration held by the NDC on Tuesday to press the Electoral Commission for a forensic audit of the voter register ahead of the December 7, general elections.



Despite the numbers recorded by the NDC during the protest held in the sixteen regional capitals, Wontumi, downplayed the impact of the protest, arguing that it failed to attract the interest of Ghanaians.