NPP, NDC final 2024 rallies at Legon & Madina spark fear

…Ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes elections

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are poised to test the readiness of Ghana’s state security forces, as they hold their final campaign rallies just three days before the December 2024 general elections.

Both events are scheduled for Thursday, December 5, in Accra, with venues a mere 5 kilometres apart.

The NDC’s rally, themed “Resetting Ghana – Let’s Finish Strong!” will be held at Zurak Park in Madina at noon.

Meanwhile, the NPP will host its “Possibilities Victory Rally” at the UG Sports Directorate Park, opposite the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This event is also expected to draw a massive crowd, with its location just a 10-minute drive from the NDC’s rally site.

Observers, have raised concerns over the decision by both parties to hold their rallies in such close proximity, especially given the heightened tension in this election cycle. The stakes are exceptionally high, and clashes between supporters remain a potential risk.

Ahead of the rallies, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been leading the Security Task Force in engagements with stakeholders to ensure peace and safety.

Last week, he met with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to review the task force’s preparations, emphasizing transparency and the need for constructive feedback.

The NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, in a statement on Saturday, November 30, invited party supporters, media personnel, and the public to attend their rally, describing it as the culmination of their 2024 campaign.

He also urged media outlets to seek accreditation through the party’s Communications Bureau.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform its supporters and general public, that it will be concluding its 2024 election campaign with a mammoth Final Rally in the city of Accra.

“The epoch-making event is scheduled for Thursday, 5th December, 2024 at 12 noon. The program will be held at the “Zurak Park” in Madina, Accra under the theme; RESETTING GHANA- LET’S FINISH STRONG!

“All supporters of the NDC, the media and the general public are cordially invited to this event. “Media stations may contact the Communications Bureau of the party for accreditation.

The NPP, through its National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, issued a similar invitation on Saturday, November 30, 2024, to party members, supporters, and the general public to participate in what he described as “a historic programme, which will be carried live on all media platforms.”

The rally is expected to bring together the party’s leadership and key figures, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, NPP running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

In the backdrop of these rallies, efforts to maintain peace have been ongoing. At a Peace Pact signing ceremony in Accra on November 28, 2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, emphasized the need for genuine actions to back the commitments made by political actors.

He warned that mere words and insincerity among stakeholders could undermine the peace process.

He expressed concerns over past events, including the 2020 general elections and the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which, he said, raised doubts about the sincerity of commitments to peace.

The former president, urged all parties to align their actions with their pledges, emphasizing that genuine efforts are essential to maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful democratic nation.

“It is all well and good for us to commit to peace and recite beautiful platitudes. All the efforts at building peace before, during and after the 2024 elections would come to nought if undermined and if there is mistrust and insincerity. Mistrust is built through a mismatch between words and gaslighting on the path of those in authority.

“There is reason to be concerned that the signing of this pact, though well-intentioned, could amount to nothing if it is not followed by concrete actions to guarantee peace by the stakeholders and government.

“Events and happenings in the last election and during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election create considerable doubts about the genuineness of some of the commitments we might make today,” he stated.

As the December 7 polls approach, all eyes will be on these rallies, not only as a display of party strength but also as a test of Ghana’s ability to uphold its democratic values amidst rising political tensions.

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, African Union (AU) High Representative for Silencing the Guns, at the ceremony, lauded Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama for signing the Peace Pact for the December 7 polls.

The Peace Pact, is aimed at promoting peaceful conduct among political parties in the December 7 general election.

“I don’t know all the Presidential Candidates. But I do know very well Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama,” Dr Chambas remarked in his keynote address at the signing of the Fourth Peace Pact in Accra.

“And believe me when I tell you that Ghana is blessed to have these two as candidates for the two major political parties, the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC.” Dr Chambas, who is also the Chair of the AU High-Level Panel on Sudan, said Vice President Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP and Mr Mahama of the NDC were gentlemen par excellence in their upbringing and natural disposition who would not wa any Ghanaian to lose his or her life or spill blood for their victory.

“I would like to thank all the candidates for their patience and pledges to peaceful elections,” Dr Chambas stated.

“So let us all leave here committed and determined to ensure peaceful elections, non-violence and justice, the theme of today’s Peace Pact signing ceremony.”

Dr Chambas, paid tribute to the National Peace Council and in particular its Chairman, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and its Executive Secretary, Mr George Amoh the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), in particular its Executive Director Dr Emmanuel Akwetey for their resilience, persistence and unrelenting efforts, their shuttle diplomacy among government authorities, political parties and civil society, various embassies, the United Nations, the European Union, religious and traditional leaders for making possible for the Peace Pact to take place.

He said the signing of the Peace Pact had become one of the good practices of Ghana’s enviable electoral process; adding that it was a symbolic gesture by the presidential candidates with profound impact across the length and breadth of the country.

Dr Chambas noted that the signing of the document was at the same time an undertaking, a commitment by the leaders of the political parties and independent candidates to uphold the lofty principles of fair play, eschewing violence, allowing the electoral process to proceed uninterrupted and adhering to the rule of law in resolving any disputes that may arise from the elections.

He said it was also a platform for delivering a strong, clear, unambiguous, and powerful message to party faithful, followers of candidates and the population at large that there was no place for violence in democratic elections.

“No place for guns, cutlasses, knives, stone throwing or beatings in elections,” Dr Chambas stated. “When the Heads of State of Africa adopted the Silencing the Guns Initiative, they sought through it to build an Africa at peace with itself and with the rest of the world.

“They were also desirous of bequeathing to present and future generations a peaceful continent which would put conflicts behind it to focus on urgent issues underdevelopment, poverty, inequalities and the pressing and existential challenges of our time.”