NPP bars election-day campaign by executives, gov’t officials, presidential aspirants

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned all delegates, who will be voting in the special delegates’ conference tomorrow, Saturday, August 26, that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offense.

The party’s Presidential Election Committee in guidelines issued for the special delegates’ conference, served notice that those who violate this provision, shall be subjected to legal repercussions in accordance with the law.

“Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected,” the Committee’s statement issued yesterday, Thursday, August 24 said adding, “we wish to further emphasize that there will be no congress on the day of voting, and voting will be strictly walk-in”.

“Considering this, it is anticipated that there will be no provision for a public address or occasion for any National Party Executive, government representative, or regional executive to publicly address delegates on the day of the voting.

“We wish to reassure all relevant parties, including stakeholders, delegates, aspirants, and the public that with these guidelines in place, no individual can decipher the voting preferences and patterns of specific voters after the voting process concludes. This measure guarantees the integrity and confidentiality of the voting exercise.”

The party, has also served notice that it has entrusted the entirety of the electoral procedure to the Electoral Commission (EC), with the paramount responsibility of ensuring a transparent, fair, and unfettered election.

Furthermore, it said the exclusive oversight of security matters rests with the police, and access beyond security perimeters is restricted solely to duly accredited delegates, aspirants, committee members, or their representatives, and agents of the aspirants.

“We kindly remind delegates to carry their identification cards and to verify their names at the initial security checkpoint,” a statement issued by Secretary to the Committee Wilaim Yemo Amaoh said.

It further requested all Regional Executive Committees to suspend any previously planned programmes, including but not limited to workshops, training, extended meetings, retreats, residential retreats, or any events involving delegates camping, for the duration of this week until the conclusion of the Electoral College Election.

In adherence to legal protocols, delegates are strongly advised to conform to all electoral laws, regulations, and rules on Saturday, August 26, 2023, the statement further said.

“It is essential to note that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offense. We hereby serve notice that those who violate this provision shall be subjected to legal repercussions in accordance with the law. Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected.

Regarding accreditation for the media and observers, the NPP said “There will be no special accreditation for the media and observers. The police will facilitate the movement of everyone at the various voting centers.

“We wish to reiterate once again that, the committee is indeed committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections without any bias, fear, or favor. We therefore need the cooperation of all stakeholders.”