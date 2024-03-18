Major 2Sports

NDC demands answers and accountability for embarrassing All African Games

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

 The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its dismay, over the embarrassing spectacles that have marred the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

The party is, particularly alarmed by South Africa’s decision to withdraw their hockey teams due to the substandard condition of Ghana’s hockey pitch.

This incident, follows a string of embarrassing occurrences at the games, including Ghana’s Cycling Champion, Michael Naaba, having to withdraw from the cycling competition after his personal bicycle broke down during the event. Additionally, Ghana’s Swimming Team reportedly withdrew from the 4×100 relay final for undisclosed reasons.

In a press statement released on March 18, 2024, and signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Esq, criticized the NPP government led by Akufo-Addo/Bawumia for allocating a whopping 195 million dollars for pre-games preparations and 48 million dollars to the Local Organising Committee for transportation, feeding, and logistics. Despite these large investments, the party believes that the games have only resulted in disgrace and humiliation for the nation.

The statement, accuses the government of ineptitude and corruption, further pointing out that the ruling NPP government has brought the name of Ghana into disrepute.

More Read

NDC warns EC over biased selection of electoral areas for May voter’s registration exercise

Ghana put on a show to welcome rest of Africa 
Ghanaians on social media hate NPP more than NDC
Mahama keeps Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for 2024 election amidst NDC debates

It further asserts that, this scandal will be thoroughly investigated by a future NDC/Mahama government, but in the meantime, demands immediate action.

The statement added that to address the current situation, the NDC, calls for the resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif, citing gross incompetence. 

The NDC, also demanded the dissolution of the Local Organising Committee for the African Games and urged for a forensic audit of the budget and expenditure for the preparation and organization of the games and advocated for a televised probe by Parliament to investigate the expenditure and organization of the games.

The statement concluded that, as the NDC joins the people of Ghana in demanding answers, it emphasizes the importance of accountability and transparency, stressing the need to address the embarrassment brought upon the nation by the alleged corrupt practices of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.

You Might Also Like

NDC warns EC over biased selection of electoral areas for May voter’s registration exercise

Ghana put on a show to welcome rest of Africa 

Ghanaians on social media hate NPP more than NDC

Mahama keeps Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for 2024 election amidst NDC debates

Share this Article
Previous Article Asantehene complicit in NPP’S 400-acre Kumasi State lands grab?
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC demands answers and accountability for embarrassing All African Games
Major 2 Sports
Asantehene complicit in NPP’S 400-acre Kumasi State lands grab?
General Major 1
Audit report on ECG confirms rot
Business Major 1
Upper East Security Council clears local miners for Chinese, one dead in clash
General Major 1
Lost your password?