NDC demands answers and accountability for embarrassing All African Games

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its dismay, over the embarrassing spectacles that have marred the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

The party is, particularly alarmed by South Africa’s decision to withdraw their hockey teams due to the substandard condition of Ghana’s hockey pitch.

This incident, follows a string of embarrassing occurrences at the games, including Ghana’s Cycling Champion, Michael Naaba, having to withdraw from the cycling competition after his personal bicycle broke down during the event. Additionally, Ghana’s Swimming Team reportedly withdrew from the 4×100 relay final for undisclosed reasons.

In a press statement released on March 18, 2024, and signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Esq, criticized the NPP government led by Akufo-Addo/Bawumia for allocating a whopping 195 million dollars for pre-games preparations and 48 million dollars to the Local Organising Committee for transportation, feeding, and logistics. Despite these large investments, the party believes that the games have only resulted in disgrace and humiliation for the nation.

The statement, accuses the government of ineptitude and corruption, further pointing out that the ruling NPP government has brought the name of Ghana into disrepute.

It further asserts that, this scandal will be thoroughly investigated by a future NDC/Mahama government, but in the meantime, demands immediate action.

The statement added that to address the current situation, the NDC, calls for the resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif, citing gross incompetence.

The NDC, also demanded the dissolution of the Local Organising Committee for the African Games and urged for a forensic audit of the budget and expenditure for the preparation and organization of the games and advocated for a televised probe by Parliament to investigate the expenditure and organization of the games.

The statement concluded that, as the NDC joins the people of Ghana in demanding answers, it emphasizes the importance of accountability and transparency, stressing the need to address the embarrassment brought upon the nation by the alleged corrupt practices of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.