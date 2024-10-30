NAPO’s spokesperson denies ethnocentric remarks against Ewe & Ga people

Stephen Fiifi Boafo, the spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias “NAPO”, has refuted a viral report, claiming his boss made inflammatory statements against the Ga and Ewe ethnic groups.

The post circulating on social media, alleged that NAPO, had said, “Gas and Ewes are the problems of Ghana” and suggested that “historically, they should not have been part of Ghana.”

In response, Fiifi Boafo took to Facebook to dismiss the report as baseless and warned the public against falling for such misinformation.

“I understand that in today’s digital world, especially during an election year, people are eager to catch up on the latest news,” he began, pointing out the heightened curiosity around political figures and the spreading of unverified information.

Boafo continued by advising readers to protect their mental and emotional well-being by being cautious about the sources they trust online.

“Avoid raising your blood pressure over questionable quotes on flyers or from dubious websites that often spread fake news,” he urged, clearly frustrated by the circulation of misleading claims intended to create division.

He emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it, reminding readers that falsehoods are frequently generated, especially in an election season.

“Always verify what you encounter online,” he added, “and refrain from sharing anything that you haven’t confirmed.”