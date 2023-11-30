Napo salutes Manhyia South farmers

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has saluted farmers in the area for their good work, as the nation marks Farmers Day tomorrow.

According to him, the role that farmers play in the area and, by extension, in the nation’s development, should not be underestimated in anyway.

In a message to the Manhyia South farmers, Dr Prempeh said: “I acknowledge your hard work as farmers because I am aware of the huge investments and sacrifices you have been making to feed Manhyia South, Asanteman and Ghana.’’

He said: “Although, our constituency falls within the Greater Kumasi area, most of our dear farmers have secured farming lands outside the area because of the passion you have for farming and your efforts must be recognized at all times.’’

Dr Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Energy, said: “As the MP, I will continue to engage farmers in the area to know how best to assist them going forward.’’

He said that the government will continue to fashion out policies that will make farming attractive to all, especially the youth.

“Our teeming youth should not shy away from farming because it is an important avenue for employment just like any other endeavour,’’ he said.

He concluded by saying: “As Ghana celebrates farmers, I wish to extend warm felicitations to the gallant farmers of Manhyia South and assure them of my readiness and commitment to support them.’’